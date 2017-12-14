Neb. girls basketball coach accused of sexually assaulting student

Lincoln High coach arrested for sexual assault https://t.co/DsIibuCWd5 pic.twitter.com/olShnWEJeA — WOWT 6 News (@WOWT6News) December 14, 2017

A high school girls basketball coach and staff member in Nebraska has been accused of sexually assaulting a student at school last week.

Marcus D. Perry, a former University of Nebraska men’s basketball player and in-school suspension technician and head coach of the Lincoln (Neb.) varsity girls basketball team, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault following an alleged incident inside an in-school suspension room Dec. 7.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the story. The incident did not involve a member of the basketball squad, Principal Mark Larson told families in an email per the Journal Star, but was associated with his duties.

A Lincoln police incident report obtained by the Journal Star described the victim as a 17-year-old girl.

“After a potential problem was first reported, we immediately notified Lincoln Police and cooperated with police as they conducted their investigation,” Larson said in an email to parents.

Perry coached Saturday’s basketball game against Millard North under “administrative supervision,” LPS Superintendent Steve Joel told reporters Thursday. Perry was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday, and then arrested Thursday morning and booked in Lancaster County jail.

District officials told the Journal Star that Perry no longer has access to Lincoln High or any other LPS facility.

Perry joined the school’s staff in early 2016 and was named girls basketball coach that summer. He previously worked as a campus supervisor in 2007 and coached the Lincoln boys freshman team last winter. Additionally, he headed up select boys teams on the seventh- and eighth-grade levels, and helped coach basketball clinics for both boys and girls, per the Journal Star.

The Anniston, Alabama, native arrived at Nebraska in 2004 from Southern Union State (Alabama) Community College.