Neb. star football player charged with sexual assault of a child, human trafficking

BELLEVUE, Neb. — A standout Nebraska high school football player has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and human trafficking.

Eighteen-year-old DeArch Stubblefield, a senior defensive back on the Bellevue West state championship team, was charged Friday in Sarpy County Court. He is being held without bail.

Court documents say Stubblefield sexually assaulted a teen between 12 and 16 years old and forced the teen to engage in sex trafficking between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31. According to KETV in Omaha, Stubblefield’s father, Melvin, believes police have the wrong man.

“I think they got the wrong guy,” Stubblefield said. “My boy is a good boy.” Stubblefield says his son doesn’t belong in jail, explaining that DeArch told him he wasn’t aware of what was going on, and another man is involved. “[The other man] might’ve been trafficking, but now my son is locked up,” Stubblefield said. “Where’s this other guy?”

Stubblefield’s next court hearing is set for March 28.