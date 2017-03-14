Menu

Neb. star football player charged with sexual assault of a child, human trafficking

BELLEVUE, Neb. — A standout Nebraska high school football player has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and human trafficking.

Eighteen-year-old DeArch Stubblefield, a senior defensive back on the Bellevue West state championship team, was charged Friday in Sarpy County Court. He is being held without bail.

Court documents say Stubblefield sexually assaulted a teen between 12 and 16 years old and forced the teen to engage in sex trafficking between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31.

According to KETV in Omaha, Stubblefield’s father, Melvin, believes police have the wrong man.

“I think they got the wrong guy,” Stubblefield said. “My boy is a good boy.”

Stubblefield says his son doesn’t belong in jail, explaining that DeArch told him he wasn’t aware of what was going on, and another man is involved.

“[The other man] might’ve been trafficking, but now my son is locked up,” Stubblefield said. “Where’s this other guy?”

Stubblefield’s next court hearing is set for March 28.

A Bellevue Public Schools spokeswoman says officials have not yet made a decision on Stubblefield’s student status.

USA TODAY High School Sports contributed to this report

