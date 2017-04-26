Nebraska director of basketball operations Teddy Owens takes high school coaching job in Florida

Another college basketball head of operations from a Power 5 conference is heading back to high school.
As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, Teddy Owens is leaving his role as Director of Basketball Operations for the Cornhusker to take the head coaching position at Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Florida. The move fulfills a longtime career goal for the former Oklahoma graduate assistant, who is also the son of former Kansas head coach Ted Owens.
While the younger Owens previously held a head coaching position with Lincoln Christian High in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he will be facing a significant step up in competition at Carrollwood, which also happens to be in his own backyard from his time in high school, when Owens attended a school in the Tampa Bay region.
“I’ve talked to Coach Miles, and Coach has known for four years that I wanted to coach,” Owens told the Journal Star. “I’ve been really content; really happy here. I just didn’t want to go any longer without coaching. Ashley (Owens’ wife) and I prayed about it, just for open doors and closed doors. And all the things that were in the fire closed, and we just felt so good about this deal that it just made perfect sense to us.
“I’m so grateful for the opportunity (Miles) has given me here. And I’m so grateful for him.”
While Owens is clearly excited to return to prep basketball, it won’t be easy walking away from the college game. His family is so devoted to college basketball that Teddy Owens gave his two sons the middle names of “Bracket” and “Naismith.”
Now they’ll try to grow into those monikers in Tampa, where their father will be the head man on the sidelines for the first time in their young lives.
“I talked to the guys about it, and it kind of broke my heart a little bit because I didn’t want them to feel like I was bailing on them. I know with people leaving it’s always difficult because you kind of feel like you’re abandoning the guys you’re closest to,” Owens said. “But it was something for our family that I just felt was really good for our future going forward. I think it’s a place we can really grow at.”