Nebraska director of baseball operations Teddy Owens takes high school coaching job in Florida

Nebraska director of operations Teddy Owens taking high school coaching job in Florida https://t.co/BiX27yCeBR pic.twitter.com/dOc7mb8TFM — Cornhuskers Fans (@HuskersViews) April 25, 2017

Another college basketball head of operations from a Power 5 conference is heading back to high school.

As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, Teddy Owens is leaving his role as Director of Basketball Operations for the Cornhusker to take the head coaching position at Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Florida. The move fulfills a longtime career goal for the former Oklahoma graduate assistant, who is also the son of former Kansas head coach Ted Owens.

While the younger Owens previously held a head coaching position with Lincoln Christian High in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he will be facing a significant step up in competition at Carrollwood, which also happens to be in his own backyard from his time in high school, when Owens attended a school in the Tampa Bay region.