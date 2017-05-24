Nebraska keeps rolling on recruiting trail, lands 4-star ATH Mario Goodrich

It’s not just Calibraska or bust for Nebraska football coach Mike Riley. His Cornhuskers are landing the best players in their own backyard, too.

On Tuesday Nebraska earned a commitment from four-star athlete Mario Goodrich, from Missouri power Lee’s Summit West. He chose the Cornhuskers ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan, Oklahoma, Iowa and in-state Missouri, among others.

The versatile, 6-foot-2, 180 pounder is considered the No. 6 overall prospect in Missouri, and you can understand how he wound up that high when you check out his junior season highlights above. He’s capable of taking over a game in so many ways, with his explosiveness almost completely unstoppable in the open field, particularly in the return game.

He’s a stud of an athlete, and he almost certainly will be that way for Riley in Lincoln, where he’s most likely to be a member of the school’s famed blackshirt defensive legion.

“(Nebraska is) Not too far from home,” Goodrich told 247 Sports. “(It has) Great coaches, fanbase is crazy. Got some top guys coming in out of the 2018 class. Knowing that we’re going to be solid on both sides of the ball excites me.”