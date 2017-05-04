Nebraska lands No. 2 ranked kicker Barret Pickering in Class of 2018

Watch us eat on ESPNU at 7 tomorrow🔥 pic.twitter.com/BdQMlH3xUZ — Barret Pickering (@PickeringBarret) October 28, 2016

The Cornhuskers recruiting roll continued, though for many their most recent addition may have flown under the radar, simply because of his position.

Barret Pickering, the junior placekicker for Alabama power Hoover High, joined Nebraska’s incoming class instead of Vanderbilt, where he had also received a scholarship offer and to which he claimed a sentimental connection.

Like so many recruits today, Pickering announced his decision on Twitter:

Pickering’s decision shores up a major need for Nebraska, whose incumbent kicker Drew Brown will be a senior in fall 2017. It’s also a steal to take Pickering out of the heart of the SEC, though it’s certainly not the first time Nebraska has raided another conference’s catchment area for top recruits, as the Calibraska trend has made clear.

Onward and upward for Mike Riley and his staff, which is putting together another class that should have Nebraska contending in the Big Ten very, very soon.