Nebraska, Ohio State have big football recruiting weekends

Spring games provide an opportunity to get recruits on campus and give them some sense of what it might be like on games days with big crowds.

That often lends itself to commitments. Ohio State and Nebraska had their spring games Saturday and added players to the Class of 2018, among the schools that had success.

Ohio State landed commitments from four-star safety Josh Proctor and four-star offensive tackle Max Wray. Proctor is ranked as the No. 7 safety in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite and is 6-2, 190. A product of Owasso (Okla.), he chose the Buckeyes over Oklahoma, Texas and others in the Big 12. Wray is nearly 6-7 and weighs 289 and hail from Franklin (Tenn.). He is ranked as the No. 4 OT in the class and the No. 3 player in Tennessee.

Nebraska picked up commitments Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That began with Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles, the No. 5 cornerback in the class from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.). He is ranked as the No. 36 player overall by the 247Sports Composite. Radley-Hiles played last season at Calabasas, and continues the pipeline from SoCal to Lincoln, as does Manuel Allen, a 6-2 four-star wide receiver who committed Saturday. From Centennial (Corona, Calif.), Allen is ranked as the No. 31 receiver in the class. On Sunday, Nebraska landed Tate Wildeman, a three-star defensive end from Legend (Parkland, Colo.). He is 6-6, 245 and ranked as the No. 3 player in the state.

Minnesota landed a pair of three-star commits: athlete Jornell Manns from Mansfield (Ohio) committed Thursday night and offensive tackle Oyenmwen “Junior” Uzebu (Alpharetta, Ga.) committed after Saturday’s spring game. The speedy Manns was the Gophers’ top wide receiver target and he committed to Minnesota after a visit earlier in the week at Wisconsin. Uzebu is the highest-ranked of Minnesota’s 10 commits so far.

A number of other three-star recruits also committed: