Nebraska QB misses preseason training for Army National Guard basic training

A Nebraska high school football program is preparing for the 2017 season without its designated starting quarterback, but he’s the rare absence with a very good reason: He’s taking part in basic training after joining the Army National Guard.

As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, Milford-Dorchester (Neb.) starting quarterback Jacob Bitterman is missing the first full week and the first five days of the second week of training, all because he is out of the state in Georgia.

Per the Journal Star, Bitterman will be on a very tight schedule in an attempt to qualify to play in the season opener by participating in at least five full practices, all of which come after the completion of the mandatory heat acclimatization period.

There is some good news for Milford-Dorchester despite Bitterman’s preseason absence:

“Because of all the physical training they do in the heat down there, we know Jacob will be in great shape when he gets back there,” Milford-Dorchester head football coach Marty Hingst told the Journal Star. “The question is going to be how long it takes him to get the footwork back and being able to execute the offense.”