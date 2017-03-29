Nebraska student competes on track team while battling spina bifida

A Nebraska high school junior is defying the odds as a member of his school’s track team.

Gavin Myers of Sutherland (Neb.) was born with spina bifida, a spinal condition that has left him without the use of his legs. As KNOP-TV tells it, that isn’t stopping Myers from competing in a sport he loves.

Per KNOP, Myers was recently presented with a new wheelchair that is specifically designed for racing. The wheelchair was purchased with money raised from donations, concession sales and other means.

He raced for the first time ever in the new chair on Saturday at the Hershey – St. Patrick’s Track Invitational at Hershey (Neb.).

“I just love being involved,” Myers told KNOP. “It’s one of my favorite sports.”

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spina bifida “can happen anywhere along the spine if the neural tube does not close all the way. When the neural tube doesn’t close all the way, the backbone that protects the spinal cord doesn’t form and close as it should. This often results in damage to the spinal cord and nerves.”

Sutherland track coach Jessica Saner raves about Myers’ dedication.

“Every year he keeps improving,” Saner told KNOP. “Every week he tries to beat his personal best. He is a hard-worker, good kid and fun to be around.” Saner said she is glad to have Myers on the team. “One day we were at a track meet and it was cold,” Saner explained. “I was freezing. I had on like four pairs of pants and five coats. Gavin was sitting there in shorts. I was like: ‘Geez Gavin, aren’t you cold?!’ (He said): ‘Well, I can’t feel ’em.’ He’s just kind of funny. He jokes about it.”

With his new chair, Myers smashed his previous mile PR by 37 seconds on Saturday. He’s surely an inspiration, and a lesson in making opportunity out of your limitations.