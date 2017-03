As noted by For The Win, this could lock up the best sign contest for the year, and it’s only March.

Congrats to Norfolk, Neb., for this gem.

Norfolk High School wins the contest for this year's best student sign at State BB: pic.twitter.com/voQibcvvy6 — Wahoo Public Schools (@wahoopublic) March 12, 2017

In case you were wondering, Norfolk, the sixth seed, beat Papillion-LaVista, the top seed, 68-49, in the Class A final. Norfolk was playing for its first state title in 30 years.