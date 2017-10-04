Nebraska WR commit Joshua Moore says Under Armour All-American selection is 'dream come true'

Yoakum (Texas) wide receiver Joshua Moore received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Moore is the No. 4-ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2018, according to ESPN. He’s also a top-35 overall prospect in the class and the No. 2 ranked overall prospect from Texas, arguably the nation’s most talent-rich state. A 6-foot-1, 156-pound athletic force, Moore is one of the most versatile receivers in the senior class nationwide and has led Yoakum to a 4-1 record entering Week 6.

“It’s been crazy,” Moore told USA TODAY. “I’m officially an Under Armor All-American. I remember growing up watching this game from when I was five to now. It’s been my dream since then, so to be in this position now is an incredible feeling and a dream come true.

“I’m excited about going out and competing against the best of the best. I’ve been to big camps like The Opening, and I’ve competed against a lot of these guys before. Now I get to show how much better I’ve become and prove why I’m an All-American.”

The Nebraska commit figures to be one of the standout stars at the Under Armour All-America Game, scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The game will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.