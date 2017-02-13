Neenah boys beat Appleton West in overtime

APPLETON – Neenah outscored Appleton West 17-16 in overtime Saturday night to pull out a 77-76 victory in a Fox Valley Association boys’ basketball game.

Anthony Bartman scored eight points in overtime and Joe Jung had seven for Neenah. Jordan Mascal led the Rockets with 29 points, Jung had 18 and Bartman 16.

Will Mahoney led Appleton West with 28 points, including 17 in the second half. Jack Mahoney added 17 and Blake Pahlow had 12.

Neenah… …31 29 17 — 77 Appleton West… …30 30 16 — 76

Neenah: Mericle 7, Jung 18, Dehn 2, Morrow 2, Mascal 29, Sims 3, Bartman 16. Totals 22 28-34 77. Three-pointers: Mascal 3, Jung, Sims. Fouls: 23.

Appleton West: J. Mahoney 17, Singh 4, Bell 8, W. Mahoney 28, Pahlow 12, Hartjes 1, Reader 5, Pitz 1. Totals 26 18-26 76. Three-pointers: W. Mahoney 3, Pahlow 3. Fouls: 24.

Fond du Lac 53, Appleton East 48

At Appleton, the Cardinals took advantage of a pair of late turnovers by the Patriots to pull out the win in the back-and-forth contest Saturday night.

Luke Loewe led Fond du Lac with 15 points.

Kaden Clark scored 13 points to lead Appleton East.

Fond du Lac… …22 31 — 53 Appleton East… …24 24 — 48

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 10, Jorgensen 6, Cole 8, Fredrickson 4, Head 6, Loewe 15, Rusch 4. Totals 20 8-10 53. Three-pointers: Goldstein, Jorgensen 2, Cole 2. Fouls: 16.

Appleton East: Nowak 9, Polfuss 8, Kotarek 9, Gurholt 6, Clark 13, Derfus 2, Leisner 1. Totals 17 8-13 48. Three-pointers: Nowak 2, Kotarek, Gurholt 2, Clark. Fouls: 12.

GIRLS

Appleton East 55, Fond du Lac 43

At Fond du Lac, Lexie Schneider scored 19 points and Abbie King had 12 to lead the Patriots to the Fox Valley Association win Saturday night.

Appleton East… …26 29 — 55 Fond du Lac… …20 23 — 43

Appleton East: Roberts 2, Schneider 19, Al-Ibrahim 7, Peterson 2, Van Gompel 1, Dailey 8, Andrew 1, West 3, King 12. Totals 21 10-20 55. Three-pointers: Dailey 2, Al-Ibrahim. Fouls: 23.

Fond du Lac: Gietzel 15, Wendels 13, Tracy 5, Loewe 2, Smit 2, Dille 6. Totals 12 18-30 43. Three-pointer: Wendels. Fouls: 17.

Watch live as Kaukauna takes on Oshkosh North

Kaukauna clashes with top-ranked Oshkosh North in a Fox Valley Association boys’ basketball showdown. Join us Tuesday at 7 p.m. as USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Ricardo Arguello, Brett Christopherson and Jim Rosandick bring you the coverage from Oshkosh North High School. Watch the action live on Facebook Live or postcrescent.com. And use the hashtag #hsswi if you’re a Twitter user.