Neenah, Fox Cities Stars, Appleton all win

FOX CROSSING – Jack Kraus scored two goals in the second period to spark Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha to a 4-0 victory over Fond du Lac in a Badgerland Conference boys’ hockey tournament game Tuesday at Tri-County Ice Arena.

Owen Engel and Mason Marquardt also found the back of the net for Nee­nah/Hortonville/Mena­sha. Calder Evans made 18 saves in goal.

The Rockets will play the Fox Cities Stars at 8 p.m. Friday in Fond du Lac in a conference tournament semifinal game.

Fond du Lac… …0 0 0 — 0 N/H/M… …1 2 1 — 4

Goals: First period – Owen Engel (Stephen Priest, Ethan Long) 8:13. Second period – Jack Kraus (Alec Elkin, Tyler Hafeman) 10:49; Kraus (Elkin, Hafeman) 16:45. Third period – Mason Marquardt :23. Saves: T.J. Draves FDL 21, Calder Evans NHM 18.

Fox Cities Stars 5, Beaver Dam 1

At Fox Crossing, Noah Hablewitz, Andrew Ohland and Robert O’Brien scored in the second period to give the Stars a 3-1 lead after a scoreless first period at Tri-County Ice Arena.

Max Gutjahr made 21 saves in goal for the Stars (15-6-0).

Beaver Dam… …0 1 0 — 1 Fox Cities… …0 3 2 — 5

Goals: Second period – Noah Hablewitz FC (Andrew Ohland, Hunter Schwehr) 1:55; Jay Kirschbaum BD (Jacob Steube) 4:36; Ohland FC (Zachary Bishop) 12:26; Robert O’Brien FC (Seth Bishop, Hablewitz) 14:53. Third period – Schwehr FC (Hablewitz) 3:35; Bishop FC (Jonathan Kwasny) 14:41. Saves: Marshall Goodrich BD 48, Max Gutjahr FC 21.

Appleton United 8, Oshkosh 0

At Appleton, Matthew Gruber scored three goals to lead the United to the victory at Appleton Family Ice Center.

Erik Horman, Liam Johnson, Connor Zilisch, Tanner Beckman and Calum Fraser also scored for Appleton, which will play Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Fond du Lac in the second round.

Oshkosh… …0 0 0 — 0 Appleton… …1 5 2 — 8

Goals: First period – Matthew Gruber (Erik Horman) 11:38. Second period – Horman (Gruber) 2:31; Liam Johnson 12:23; Connor Zilisch (Kieran Brosnan) 5:29; Gruber 6:59; Tanner Beckman (Johnson, Matthew Baker) 10:46. Third period – Gruber (Horman, Greyson Maulick) 7:01; Calum Fraser (Gruber, Liam Kordiyban) 13:53.