Neenah Rockets edge Kimberly Papermakers

KIMBERLY – Neenah closed out the regular season with a 56-55 victory over Kimberly on Thursday in a Fox Valley Association boys’ basketball game.

Jordan Mascal scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half to lead the Rockets over the Papermakers.

Josh Mericle also scored 15 points for Neenah (14-8 overall, 11-7 FVA), while Joe Jung added 11 points.

Alec Rosner led Kimberly with 19 points. Will Chevalier and Danny Vanden Boom both added 12 as the Papermakers finished the regular season 14-4 in the FVA and 18-4 overall.

Neenah … …26 30 — 56 Kimberly … …22 33 — 55

Neenah: Mericle 15, Jung 11, Dehn 1, Pavletich 6, Morrow 2, Mascal 15, Sims 4, Bartman 2. Totals 22 5-7 56. Three-pointers: Mericle 3, Mascal 3, Pavletich. Fouls: 8.

Kimberly: Chevalier 12, Rosner 19, Vanden Boom 12, DeValk 8, Thies 2, Nienhaus-Borchert 2. Totals 20 7-8 55. Three-pointers: Rosner 4, Chevalier 2, Vanden Boom 2. Fouls: 10.

Hortonville 62, Appleton East 51

At Appleton, Ryan Krueger led the Polar Bears with 24 points, while Charlie Schabo added 23 to get the win over the Patriots.

Hortonville (7-14, 6-12) outscored Appleton East 35-27 in the first half, making eight 3-pointers.

“They shot extremely well in the first half,” East coach John Mielke said. “We fought back and tied the game. We had no answer for Krueger and Schabo. They played very well down the stretch.”

Kaden Clark paced Appleton East (6-16, 4-14) with 13 points.

Hortonville … …35 27 — 62 Appleton East … …27 24 — 51

Hortonville: Cross 6, R. Krueger 24, Guyette 9, Schabo 23. Totals 21 9-14 62. Three-pointers: Cross 2, Krueger 6, Schabo 3. Fouls: 9.

Appleton East: Brice 10, Nowak 2, Polfuss 10, Kotarek 8, Flores 5, Clark 13, Derfus 1, Leisner 2. Totals 22 4-8 51. Three-pointers: Polfuss, Flores, Clark. Fouls: 13.

Fond du Lac 82, Kaukauna 76

At Kaukauna, Luke Loewe scored 23 points to lead the Cardinals over the Ghosts.

Fond du Lac (14-8, 12-6) outscored Kaukauna 42-33 in the first half.

Jordan McCabe paced Kaukauna (13-9, 11-7) with 25 points, including five 3-pointers.

Fond du Lac … …42 40 — 82 Kaukauna … …33 43 — 76

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 12, Jorgensen 13, Fredrickson 19, Head 5, Loewe 23, Spletter 6, Krzanowski 4. Totals 27 18-23 82. Three-pointers: Goldstein 3, Jorgensen 3, Head, Loewe 3. Fouls: 18.

Kaukauna: Carl 16, McCabe 25, McDaniel 6, Vosters 10, Ferris 5, Kurey 11, Eiting 3. Totals 31 6-14 76. Three-pointers: Carl 2, McCabe 5, Ferris. Fouls: 19.

Bay Conference

Menasha 67,

Seymour 56

At Seymour, Alex Zeinert scored 28 points to lead the Bluejays over the Thunder.

Gage Dewhurst added 17 points for Menasha (8-14, 5-9 Bay).

Nik Yaeger led the Thunder (8-14, 6-8 Bay) with 17 points, while Trent Blake added 12.

Menasha … …27 40 — 67 Seymour … …22 34 — 56

Menasha: Dewhurst 17, Everson 10, Zeinert 28, Hahn 2, Berman 2, Romnek 6, Johnson 2. Totals 27 10-12 67. Three-pointers: Everson 2, Zeinert. Fouls: 11.

Seymour: Wieczorek 7, Murphy 6, VanDeHei 4, Dreissen 7, Cornell 1, N. Yaeger 17, Blake 12, C. Yaeger 2. Totals 20 8-10 56. Three-pointers: Wieczorek, Murphy 2, VanDeHei, Dreissen, N. Yaeger, Blake 2. Fouls: 12.

Xavier 80,

Green Bay West 39

At Green Bay, the Hawks outscored the Wildcats 43-24 in the first half to secure their first undefeated regular season since 1969.

Xavier (22-0, 14-0) made 13 3-pointers, led by Sam Ferris with three.

Ferris finished with 18 points, while Hunter Plamann added 14 for Xavier.

Xavier … …43 37 — 80 Green Bay West … …24 15 — 39

Xavier: Egan 5, D. Ferris 2, Plamann 14, S. Ferris 18, Christensen 10, Farr 2, Schmitt 6, DeYoung 11, Otto 5, Geenen 2, Schlicht 5. Totals 28 11-16 80. Three-pointers: S. Ferris 3, Plamann 2, Schmitt 2, DeYoung 2, Otto, Schlicht, Christensen, Egan. Fouls: 14.

Green Bay West: Hanks 9, Dudley 7, Graham 4, Coleman 5, Franklin 5, Carter 3, Jackson 2, King 4. Totals 17 3-8 39. Three-pointers: Hanks, Coleman. Fouls: 15.

Shawano 59,

New London 45

At Shawano, Dakota Maltbey scored 14 points to lead the Hawks over the Bulldogs.

Devin Winkler and Garret Locy each finished with 11 points for New London (12-10, 5-9 Bay).

New London … …20 25 — 45 Shawano … …37 22 — 59

New London: Winkler 11, G. Locy 11, Wolf 3, L. Locy 2, Kurth 7, Tuscherer 2, Stroethenruther 3, Oberstadt 6. Totals 17 7-11 45. Three-pointers: G. Locy 3, Wolf. Fouls: 20.

Shawano: Richards 4, J. Mueller 4, Nelson 7, A. Mueller 6, Hesse 7, Lacy 3, Weisnicht 8, Johnson 2, Kohl 3, Maltbey 15. Totals 17 21-30 59. Three-pointers: Richards, J. Mueller, A. Mueller, Kohl. Fouls: 16.

North Eastern

Little Chute 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 53

At Little Chute, the Mustangs overcame a seven-point halftime deficit with better shooting in the second half to pull out the victory.

Devin Plate and Keenan Stevens each scored 14 points for Little Chute, which shot 28 percent (7-for-25) from the field in the first half.

Plate and Noah Mueller both made two free throws late in the game to seal the win.

Jared Kraftzenk led FVL with 14 points.

Fox Valley Lutheran … …25 28 — 53 Little Chute … …18 39 — 57

Fox Valley Lutheran: Barrington 12, Schild 5, Rodencal 1, Olson 4, Kraftzenk 14, Price 5, Uitenbroek 12. Totals 19 12-20 53. Three-pointers: Kraftzenk 2, Price. Fouls: 12.

Little Chute: Plate 14, Hietpas 4, Mueller 8, S. Schommer 6, Stevens 14, Knudsen 11. Totals 21 10-14 57. Three-pointers: S. Schommer 2, Knudsen 3. Fouls: 14.

Freedom 55, Wrightstown 49

At Wrightstown, the Irish outscored the Tigers 31-20 in the second half to rally after trailing by five points at halftime.

Charlie Jadin led Freedom (13-8, 11-6) with 23 points, including three 3-pointers.

Ty Brickner added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Irish.

James Hansen paced Wrightstown (14-8, 11-7) with 17 points.

Freedom … …24 31 — 55 Wrightstown … …29 20 — 49

Freedom: Heenan 2, Balthazor 2, Green 5, Brickner 16, Jadin 23, Van Handel 3, Baumgart 4. Totals 23 5-5 55. Three-pointers: Green, Jadin 3. Fouls: 22.

Wrightstown: Theunis 1, Froehlke 4, Hazaert 8, Klister 6, Hansen 17, Haese 11, Beining 2. Totals 19 8-19 49. Three-pointers: Hazaert, Haese 2. Fouls: 17.

Marinette 84, Clintonville 74

At Marinette, the Marines outscored the Truckers 50-37 in the second half to get the win after trailing by three at halftime.

Sam Wittman paced Clintonville with 25 points, while Nathan Krueger added 23 and Tyler Petermann 20.

Matt Wagner led Marinette with 25 points.

Clintonville … …37 37 — 74 Marinette … …34 50 — 84

Clintonville: Wittman 25, Krueger 23, Petermann 20, Finger 4, Koeppen 2. Totals 28 8-12 74. Three-pointers: Wittman 7, Krueger 3. Fouls: 20.

Marinette: Matt Wagner 25, Poetzl 23, Nelson 11, Miller 10, Wendt 7, Fayta 3, Nicklaus 2, Storming 2, Michael Wagner 1. Totals 27 20-30 84. Three-pointers: Mathew Wagner 5, Poetzl 4, Nelson. Fouls: 11.

Denmark 69,

Waupaca 48

At Denmark, Blake Derricks scored 20 points to lead the Vikings over the Comets.

Patrick Suemnick chipped in 18 points for Denmark (13-9, 11-7 NEC).

Ryan Dayton paced Waupaca (3-18, 2-16 NEC) with 12 points.

Waupaca … …22 26 — 48 Denmark … …39 30 — 69

Waupaca: Gardner 3, Johnson 5, Dayton 12, Wanty 8, Vaughn 10, Bunge 8, Kennedy 2. Totals 20 3-6 48. Three-pointers: Gardner, Johnson, Dayton 2, Vaughn. Fouls: 16.

Denmark: Derricks 20, Bisbee 2, Warden 8, Short 7, Jens 12, Suemnick 18, Sipiorski 2. Totals 26 15-18 69. Three-pointers: Derricks, Jens. Fouls: 9.

CWC-8

Shiocton 56,

Amherst 54

At Amherst, Nate Schmidt scored 20 points to lead the Chiefs to the overtime win.

Schmidt made two free throws to send the game to overtime, then hit the eventual game-winning shot with six seconds remaining in overtime.

Wesley Brouillard added 11 points for Shiocton, which finished the regular season unbeaten in the CWC-8 at 14-0.

Shiocton … …28 22 6 — 56 Amherst … …26 24 4 — 54

Shiocton: Spencer 8, Peterson 4, Leitzke 8, Brouillard 11, Bedor 5, Schmidt 20. Totals 20 13-17 56. Three-pointers: Spencer, Leitzke 2. Fouls: 13.

Amherst: Cisewski 2, Piotrowski 8, Glodowski 1, Groholski 2, Wideman 19, Schude 22. Totals 26 1-2 54. Three-pointer: Wideman. Fouls: 13.

Eastern Wisconsin

Kiel 60, Chilton 49

At Chilton, the Raiders outscored the Tigers 30-20 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Jake Criter and Nathan Moehn each scored 11 points for Chilton.

Kiel … …30 30 — 60 Chilton … …29 20 — 49

Kiel: Zorn 6, Dedering 16, Nickel 8, Goehring 18, Meyer 12. Totals 20 20-31 60. Three-pointers: None.

Chilton: Criter 11, Broeckel 6, Brandt 5, Meyer 6, Weber 4, Moehn 11, Bowe 6. Totals 17 7-9 49. Three-pointers: Broeckel 2, Brandt, Moehn 3, Bowe 2.

Nonconference

Hilbert 71,

St. Mary Catholic 57

At Fox Crossing, Kody Krueger scored 23 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Wolves over the Zephyrs.

Hilbert outscored St. Mary Catholic 42-25 in the first half.

Jimmy Scheuers paced the Zephyrs with 11 points.

Hilbert … …42 29 — 71 St. Mary Catholic … …25 32 — 57

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 23, Konen 12, E. Lau 3, Kuhn 2, Karson Krueger 2, Kaser 2, Kyle Krueger 9, Halbach 18. Totals 26 11-18 71. Three-pointers: Kody Krueger 3, Konen 2, Halbach 3. Fouls: 18.

St. Mary Catholic: Griffith 2, Miller 2, Lacey 11, Dejno 2, Jack, 10, Solowicz 3, Uhlenbrauck 3, Fischer 9, Scheuers 15. Totals 21 9-15 57. Three-pointers: Jack, Uhlenbrauck, Scheuers 4. Fouls: 16.