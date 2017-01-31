Neenah Rockets hang on to beat Oshkosh West

NEENAH – The Neenah girls’ basketball team held off Oshkosh West for a 59-52 victory Monday in a Fox Valley Association game.

The Rockets were 17-for-22 at the free throw line in the game. Kate Dietzen was 4-for-4 at the line and Abby Rudolph was 3-for-4 down the stretch.

Neenah led by 11 in the first half but the Wildcats cut the margin to two at halftime. Neenah built its lead back to 11 points on several occasions in the second half.

“Oshkosh West did a great job,” Neenah coach Andy Braunel said. “They just wouldn’t quit. They haven’t won a conference game, but they play hard. They’ve battled a lot of people hard. That’s a credit to their coaching staff. They played very inspired basketball.”

Rudolph led Neenah with 16 points, Dietzen had 13 and Reagan Obry scored 10.

Oshkosh West … …24 28 — 52 Neenah … …26 33 — 59

Oshkosh West: Fuller 10, Rochon-Baker 10, Guenther 14, Kaminski 8, Anelise Hammonds 6, Abby Hammonds 2, Davis 2. Totals 20 9-14 52. Three-pointers: Rochon-Baker 2, Kaminski. Fouls: 20.

Neenah: Rudolph 16, Dietzen 13, Obry 10, Argall 8, Lee 6, VanderMause 4, Matulle 2. Totals 18 17-22 59. Three-pointers: Rudolph 3, Obry, Dietzen 2. Fouls: 9.

Appleton North 77, Kaukauna 32

At Appleton, Sydney Levy scored 19 of her 27 points in the first half to lead the Lightning, which led 38-18 at halftime in the FVA game.

Kari Brekke and Callie Pohlman each added 12 points for North.

Emily Evers led Kaukauna with eight points.

Kaukauna … …18 14 — 32 Appleton North … …38 39 — 77

Kaukauna: Nennig 5, Isselmann 3, Rodriguez 3, Evers 8, Brochtrup 4, Mand 6, DeBruin 3. Totals 10 7-10 32. Three-pointers: Evers 2, Nennig, Rodriguez, Brochtrup. Fouls: 19.

Appleton North: Brekke 12, Squier 2, Laux 7, Erickson 2, Pohlman 12, Beecher 4, Klitzke 7, Levy 27, Schabo 2, Lukasewich 2. Totals 30 12-15 77. Three-pointers: Brekke 2, Pohlman 2, Levy. Fouls: 11.

Hortonville 82,

Fond du Lac 73

At Fond du Lac, Shay Frederick made seven 3-pointers and scored 39 points to lead the Polar Bears, who pulled away after leading by one point at halftime in the FVA contest.

Morgan Allen added 21 points and Emily Nelson had 14 for Hortonville.

Hortonville … …34 48 — 82 Fond du Lac … …33 40 — 73

Hortonville: Frederick 39, Griesbach 5, Nelson 14, Van Beek 3, Allen 21. Totals 30 10-13 82. Three-pointers: Frederick 7, Nelson 4, Griesbach. Fouls: 22.

Fond du Lac: Gietzel 29, Wendt 2, Wendels 13, Paulson 4, Tracy 6, Loewe 2, Dille 17. Totals 25 18-26 73. Three-pointers: Gietzel 2, Wendels 2, Paulson. Fouls: 17.

Kimberly 47,

Oshkosh North 30

At Oshkosh, the Papermakers led by 11 at halftime and cruised to the FVA victory.

Kam Kroner scored 14 points and Alina Hampton added 10 to lead Kimberly.

Kimberly … …27 20 — 47 Oshkosh North … …16 14 — 30

Kimberly: Hampton 10, Evers 2, Torzala 4, B. Sikora 2, Dechant 7, Kroner 14, A. Sikora 8. Totals 21 3-4 47. Three-pointers: Hampton 2. Fouls: 13.

Oshkosh North: Wissink 13, Lieder 2, Buerger 3, Westemeier 1, Anthes 7, Gauthier 4. Totals 10 5-14 30. Three-pointers: Wissink 3, Buerger, Anthes. Fouls: 8.

Big East

St. Mary Catholic 60, Sheb. Christian 57

At Fox Crossing, Abbi Thelen scored 18 points, Sydney Andersen had 15 and Alicia Thone 13 for the Zephyrs in the win.

Sheboygan Christian … …18 39 — 57 St. Mary Catholic … …24 36 — 60

Sheboygan Christian: Rasmussen 6, Moeller 6, Flipse 22, LeMahieu 11, Heinen 2, Oppeneer 10. Totals 20 12-22 57. Three-pointers: Flipse 4, LeMahieu. Fouls: 19.

St. Mary Catholic: Thone 13, S. Andersen 15, Bittner 2, Thelen 18, R. Andersen 3, Jares 9. Totals 21 16-26 60. Three-pointers: Thelen 2. Fouls: 16.

CWC-8

Iola-Scandinavia 33, Weyau.-Fremont 30

At Weyauwega, Kiley Akey scored 12 points to lead the Indians in their loss.

Iola-Scandinavia … …16 17 — 33 Weyauwega-Fremont … …15 15 — 30

Iola-Scandinavia: B. Kisting 7, Melum 7, Johnson 4, Wandtke 6, Fischer 9. Totals 11 8-14 33. Three-pointers: Fischer, Melum, B. Kisting. Fouls: 13.

Weyauwega-Fremont: Folk 3, Wilson 5, Akey 12, Monty 5, Krause 5. Totals 11 4-8 30. Three-pointers: Folk, Wilson, Akey, Monty. Fouls: 18.

East Central

Winneconne 58,

K.M. Lutheran 56

At Winneconne, Sadie Kosciuk scored 21 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Wolves, who led by nine at halftime.

Kettle Moraine Luth. … …20 36 — 56 Winneconne … …29 29 — 58

Kettle Moraine Lutheran: Bock 6, Vandermus 2, Leikam 6, Porth 9, Washburn 4, Stern 12, Soderbeck 4, Zeamer 2, Miller 11. Totals 23 6-12 56. Three-pointers: Stern 4. Fouls: 14.

Winneconne: Zima 6, Gilman 10, Brooks 2, Ellis 9, Becker 10, Kosciuk 21. Totals 22 9-15 56. Three-pointers: Zima 2, Gilman 2, Ellis. Fouls: 14.