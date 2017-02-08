Neenah Rockets hold off Hortonville

NEENAH – The Neenah boys’ basketball team opened a big lead Tuesday and then held off Hortonville for a 52-47 victory in a Fox Valley Association game.

Joe Jung and Jordan Mascal led Neenah with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Ryan Krueger scored 17 points for Hortonville, which shot 34 percent from the field.

Hortonville … …18 29 — 47 Neenah … …34 18 — 52

Hortonville: Cross 3, Krueger 17, Bonikowske 2, Guyette 1, Schabo 9, Vallefskey 2, Mocodlo 4, Meyer 9. Totals 18 2-5 47. Three-pointers: Cross, Krueger 3, Schabo 2, Meyer 3. Fouls: 15.

Neenah: Mericle 2, Jung 16, Dehn 3, Pronschinske 2, Pavletich 8, Morrow 4, Mascal 14, Bartman 3. Totals 16 16-21 52. Three-pointers: Jung, Dehn, Mascal 2. Fouls: 12.

Oshkosh West 59, Appleton West 51

At Appleton, Grant Abraham scored 27 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Wildcats over the Terrors.

Joey Reader paced Appleton West with 13 points, while Blake Pahlow added 12.

Oshkosh West … …32 27 — 59 Appleton West … …27 24 — 51

Oshkosh West: Kohl 3, Steinhilber 7, Lancaste 3, Ambroso 3, Abraham 27, Kroll 16. Totals 19 16-25 59. Three-pointers: Lancaste, Abraham 4. Fouls: 8.

Appleton West: J. Mahoney 6, Singh 3, Bell 8, W. Mahoney 2, Nelson 3, Pahlow 12, Reader 13, Pitz 4. Totals 21 3-4 51. Three-pointers: Pahlow 4, Singh, Nelson. Fouls: 14.

Fond du Lac 91, Appleton North 61

At Appleton, Luke Loewe scored 26 points and Sam Fredrickson added 20 to lead the Cardinals.

Luke Van Handel had 14 points and Adam Zeratsky added 12 for the Lightning.

Fond du Lac … …44 47 — 91 Appleton North … …30 31 — 61

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 7, Jorgensen 6, Smith 2, Cole 7, Fredrickson 20, Head 9, Loewe 26, Spletter 7, Taylor 1, Rusch 2, Krzanowski 4. Totals 32 19-31 91. Three-pointers: Loewe 4, Jorgensen 2, Cole 2. Fouls: 16.

Appleton North: Valk 2, Mowbray 2, Hiltunen 6, Squier 3, Koleske 3, Zeratsky 12, Crowley 8, Meyer 1, Blom 5, Saunders 5, Van Handel 14. Totals 24 7-11 61. Three-pointers: Van Handel 2, Saunders, Blom, Squier, Koleske. Fouls: 21.

Oshkosh North 58, Appleton East 40

At Oshkosh, Shane Wissink hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Quincy Anderson chipped in 13 points, and Tyrese Haliburton scored 11 points and added nine assists for the Spartans.

Kaden Clark scored 14 points for the Patriots, who trailed 32-14 at halftime.

Appleton East … …14 26 — 40 Oshkosh North … …32 26 — 58

Appleton East: Gurholt 4, Clark 14, Brice 9, Leisner 4, Polfuss 2, Ourada 6, Van Abel 1. Totals 16 1-2 40. Three-pointers: Brice 3, Clark 2, Ourada 2. Fouls: 7.

Oshkosh North: Flory 9, Wissink 17, Ellestad 4, Anderson 13, Hickey 2, Haliburton 11, Kelly 2. Totals 25 1-2 58. Three-pointers: Wissink 5, Anderson, Flory. Fouls: 8.

CWC-8

Shiocton 64, Pacelli 50

At Shiocton, Nate Schmidt made 10-of-11 free throws and finished with 28 points to lead the Chiefs over the Cardinals to keep Shiocton perfect in conference play (9-0).

Brandon Spencer and Wesley Brouillard added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Shiocton.

Pacelli, which took a short-lived two-point lead in the second half, was led by Garrett Parks with 13 points.

Pacelli … …25 25 — 50 Shiocton … …32 32 — 64

Pacelli: Miller 9, Cloud 8, Helms 2, Peplinski 2, Blanker 10, Ferminhac 6, Parks 13. Totals 19 7-8 50. Three-pointers: Blanker 2, Cloud 2, Miller. Fouls: 16.

Shiocton: Spencer 13, Peterson 3, Leitzke 2, Brouillard 12, Bedor 6, Schmidt 28. Totals 22 15-21 64. Three-pointers: Spencer 3, Schmidt 2. Fouls: 10.

East Central

Winneconne 72, Wautoma 48

At Wautoma, Austin Hecker scored 13 points and Scott Kramer had 12 for Winneconne, which outscored Wautoma 43-23 in the second half.

Winneconne … …29 43 — 72 Wautoma … …25 23 — 48

Winneconne: Hecker 13, Berndt 6, Gmeiner 6, Bissett 8, Bouras 4, Hummel 9, Bach 6, Kramer 12, Murawski 8. Totals 30 7-7 72. Three-pointers: Hecker 3, Bissett 2. Fouls: 18.

Wautoma: Hendrickson 6, Panich 3, Borland 7, Peterson 4, Dutcher 15, Riley 1, Lois 12. Totals 17 8-15 48. Three-pointers: Hendrickson 2, Dutcher 2, Panich, Borland. Fouls: 9.

Bay

Shawano 56, Menasha 52

At Menasha, Alex Zeinert scored 18 points to lead the Bluejays in the loss on Monday night.

Shawano … …38 18 — 56 Menasha … …29 23 — 52

Shawano: Richards 8, Nelson 5, Mueller 12, Hesse 9, Weisnicht 3, Kohl 11, Maltbey 8. Totals 19 10-13 56. Three-pointers: Mueller 4, Richards 2, Nelson, Kohl. Fouls: 16.

Menasha: Dewhurst 5, Everson 9, Zeinert 18, Hahn 8, Romnek 10, Johnson 2. Totals 20 5-16 52. Three-pointers: Romnek 2, Hahn 2, Zeinert 2, Everson. Fouls: 14.

North Eastern

Freedom 64, Fox Valley Lutheran 62

At Freedom, the Irish rallied for the win in overtime over the Foxes on Monday night despite Freedom shooting 27 percent in the first half.

Charlie Jadin, who finished with 19 points, made a basket to tie the game with 12 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Fox Valley Lutheran had a shot at winning in overtime but its 3-point shot at the buzzer was off target.

Dwight Green led Freedom with 22 points.

Jared Kraftzenk had 25 points for Fox Valley Lutheran.

Fox Valley Lutheran … …25 33 4 — 62 Freedom … …20 38 6 — 64

Fox Valley Lutheran: Barrington 6, Rodencal 17, Doyen 4, Olson 3, Kraftzenk 25, Garriga 1, Uitenbroek 6. Totals 21 16-23 62. Three-pointers: Kraftzenk 4. Fouls: 15.

Freedom: Green 22, Brickner 13, Jadin 19, Van Handel 1, Baumgart 9. Totals 26 8-13 64. Three-pointers: Green 2, Brickner, Jadin.