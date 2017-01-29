Neenah Rockets overpower Milwaukee Marshall

NEENAH – Joe Jung was zeroed in on the basket Saturday afternoon for Neenah in its game against Milwaukee Marshall.

Jung scored 24 points and had seven assists to lead the Rockets to a 79-47 nonconference boys’ basketball win over the Eagles.

Jung was red hot, making 9-of-11 shots, including 5-of-6 on 3-point attempts.

Josh Mericle and Matthew Pavletich added 14 and 12 points, respectively, for Neenah, which shot 58 percent for the game.

Milwaukee Marshall wasn’t nearly as on target as Neenah. The Eagles made only 33 percent of their field goal attempts (16-of-49) and just 2-of-14 on 3-point attempts.

The Eagles were led by Kordell Ellis with 16 points.

Milwaukee Marshall … …21 26 — 47 Neenah … …40 39 — 79

Milwaukee Marshall: Clayborne 6, McCloud 9, McClain 2, Brown 3, Ellis 16, Taylor 5, Rhynes 2, Fleming 4. Totals 16 13-18 47. Three-pointers: McCloud, Brown. Fouls: 16.

Neenah: Mericle 14, Jung 24, Dehn 4, Pavletich 12, Mascal 6, Sims 4, Bartman 8, Lenhart 7. Totals 28 13-17 79. Three-pointers: Mericle 2, Jung 5, Mascal 2, Lenhart. Fouls: 17.

DeLaSalle 97, Kaukauna 65

At Apple Valley, Minn., Eric Carl made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Kaukauna in the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Border Battle loss.

Jordan McCabe added 19 points for the Ghosts, who trailed 60-33 at halftime.

Kaukauna … …33 32 — 65 DeLaSalle … …60 37 — 97

Kaukauna: Carl 23, Jedwabny 5, Judd 2, McCabe 19, McDaniel 4, Ferris 6, Gulbronson 2, Kurey 4. Totals 20 14-17 65. Three-pointers: Carl 5, McCabe 3, Ferris 2, Jedwabny.

DeLaSalle: Terry 11, Kalscheur 25, Booker 9, Mar 21, Irvin 3, Bledsoe 12, Dickson 8, Lamin 8.

Seymour 50, Sturgeon Bay 45

At Seymour, Trevor Cornell and Trent Blake each scored 14 points for the Thunder in the nonconference victory.

Seymour (5-9) made eight 3-pointers, including four by Blake.

Connor Gajda scored a team-high 13 points for the Clippers (10-4).

Sturgeon Bay … …15 30 — 45 Seymour … …16 34 — 50

Sturgeon Bay: Wodack 2, Kurschner 2, Jackson 11, Michael 2, Gajda 13, Talbert 3, Rose 4, VanBramer 8. Totals 15 14-23 45. Three-pointer: Jackson. Fouls: 15.

Seymour: Weczorek 5, Murphy 5, Cornell 14, N. Yaeger 7, Blake 14, C. Yaeger 3, Krause 2. Totals 15 12-16 50. Three-pointers: Blake 4, Cornell 2, Murphy, Weczorek. Fouls: 18.

Luxemburg-Casco 71, Little Chute 48

At Luxemburg-Casco, Bryce Te Kulve was all over the place for the Spartans in their win over the Mustangs. Te Kulve had 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Little Chute (10-4, 8-2), which trails the first-place Spartans (12-2, 11-0) by 2 1/2 games in the North Eastern Conference, was led by Devin Plate with 18 points. Plate had five 3-point baskets.

Little Chute … …26 22 — 48 Luxemburg-Casco … …43 28 — 71

Little Chute: Diedrick 4, Plate 18, Hietpas 1, Mara 2, Mueller 8, Schommer 3, Stevens 5, Knudsen 3, Dorsey 4. Totals 16 7-10 48. Three-pointers: Plate 5, Mueller 2, Schommer, Knudsen. Fouls: 13.

Luxemburg-Casco: Jandrin 14, Otradovec 8, Wotruba 9, Zeitler 3, Tebon 2, Ronsman 5, Coisman 11, TeKulve 19. Totals 27 7-8 71. Three-pointers: Jandrin 2, Otradovec 2, Wotruba 3, Zeitler, TeKulve 2. Fouls: 14.

Southern Door 73, Chilton 54

At Chilton, Jake Criter scored 20 points and Will Kapral added 13 to lead the Tigers, who trailed by 11 at halftime in the nonconference game.

Kyle Daoust led Southern Door with 21 points.

Southern Door … …41 32 — 73 Chilton … …30 24 — 54

Southern Door: Pierre 4, Claflin 2, Gerend 7, Rass 3, N. LeCaptain 20, Daoust 21, Delveaux 2, D. LeCaptain 14. Totals 25 18-28 73. Three-pointers: N. LeCaptain 3, Rass, Gerend.

Chilton: Criter 20, Broeckel 6, Mueller 2, Meyer 4, Weber 4, Bowe 2, Moehn 3, Kapral 13. Totals 18 11-14 54. Three-pointers: Kapral 3, Broeckel 2, Moehn, Criter.

GIRLS

Appleton North 80, Marshfield 55

At Appleton, the Lightning scored 53 points in the first half as it rolled to a nonconference victory over the Tigers to improve to 17-0 overall.

Sydney Levy led Appleton North with 18 points. Kari Brekke and Paige Schabo both added 12.

“We shot and defended well,” North coach Joe Russom said. “I’m very proud of our kids the past few weeks. We are growing into a deep team that can create issues.”

Marshfield … …17 38 — 55 Appleton North … …53 27 — 80

Marshfield: Bryan 17, Jakobi 6, Johnson 7, Nikolas 2, Fehrenbach 16, Osinski 7. Totals 18 14-20 55. Three-pointers: Bryan 4, Johnson. Fouls: 11.

Appleton North: Brekke 12, Sieg 6, Squier 2, Van Wyk 5, Laux 8, Erickson 2, Pohlman 8, Klitzke 5, Levy 18, Van Handel 2, Schabo 12. Totals 30 7-9 80. Three-pointers: Levy 3, Brekke 2, Sieg 2, Laux 2, Schabo 2, Van Wyk, Klitzke. Fouls: 19.

Xavier 72, Green Bay West 42

At Appleton, the Hawks didn’t take long to pull away from the Wildcats, opening up a 25-point halftime lead and cruising to the Bay Conference win.

Rebekah Vande Hey led Xavier with 15 points, while Karly Weycker and Sarah Dombrowski scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Riley Resulta led Green Bay West with 14 points.

Green Bay West … …13 29 — 42 Xavier … …38 34 — 72

Green Bay West: Koeller 11, King 5, VerHaagh 5, Resulta 14, Cornelius 5, Snyder 2. Totals 13 11-17 42. Three-pointers: Koeller 3, VerHaagh, Resulta. Fouls: 11.

Xavier: Bonneville 1, Vosters 2, VandeHey 15, Schmitt 2, Zubella 6, Sowin 2, Ceranski 2, Parks 6, Seidler 2, C. Dombrowski 9, S. Dombrowski 12, Weycker 13. Totals 31 9-12 72. Three-pointer: VandeHey. Fouls: 18.

Kimberly selling tickets

Tickets for Tuesday’s Oshkosh North at Kimberly boys’ basketball game will be on sale Monday and Tuesday at Kimberly High School from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $4 for adults and $2 for students. Passes are accepted but everyone must have a ticket to enter.