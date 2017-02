Neenah Rockets roll to FVA swimming title

FOND DU LAC – The Neenah boys’ swimming team dominated the Fox Valley Association championships Saturday, winning the title with 572 points.

Appleton West/Kimberly was second with 371.5, with Oshkosh West third at 361.5.

Neenah won titles in nine events, with Maxwell Boehnlein, Aiden Clark and Eli Rocke leading the charge.

Boehnlein won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:44.45 and the 100 breaststroke in 58.21 seconds, which broke his own conference record set last year (:58.97).

Clark won the 200 individual medley in 2:05.42 and the 100 backstroke in 56.94 seconds, while Rocke won the 50 freestyle in 22.47 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 48.67 seconds.

Neenah also won all three relay events. Michael Conn, Boehnlein, Clark and Jan-Mikael Werninger took first in the 200 medley relay in 1:43.08; Rocke, Andrew Merfeld, Karsen Sherrick and Werninger won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.15; and Boehnlein, Clark, Sherrick and Rocke won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:20.87.

Matt Wilke of Appleton North/East was the diving champion with a score of 500.50. Jackson Tutt of Appleton North/East was second with 386.50.

TEAM SCORES

NEENAH 572, APPLETON WEST/KIMBERLY 371.5, OSHKOSH WEST 361.5, APPLETON NORTH/EAST 319, FOND DU LAC 316, OSHKOSH NORTH/LOURDES 307

Diving: 1, Matt Wilke AN/E 500.50; 2, Jackson Tutt AN/E 386.5; 3, Evan Bredesen NEE 382.20; 7, Nick O’Brien AW/K 275.70. 200 Medley R: 1, Neenah (Michael Conn, Maxwell Boehnlein, Aiden Clark, Jan-Mikael Werninger) 1:43.08; 5, Appleton North/East (Evans Chen, Jackson Nelson, Josiah Vandenberg, Sam Deitrich) 1:51.28; 6, Neenah (Ethan Coons, Andrew Merfeld, Andrew Copeland, Austin Belot) 1:51.44; 7, Appleton West/Kimberly (Hannan Seguin, Dylan Stonelake, Justin Murry, Chad Heldt) 1:53.71. 200 Freestyle: 1, Maxwell Boehnlein NEE 1:44.45; 4, Jan-Mikael Werninger NEE 1:53.21; 5, Karsen Sherrick NEE 1:53.27; 6, Josiah Vandenberg AN/E 1:53.30; 7, Benjamin Todd AW/K 1:58.56. 200 IM: 1, Aiden Clark NEE 2:05.42; 4, Ethan Coons NEE 2:17.53; 5, Andrew Merfeld NEE 2:17.72; 6, Hannan Seguin AW/K 2:22.68. 50 Free: 1, Eli Rocke NEE :22.47; 3, Sam Deitrich AN/E :23.64; 3, Ben Hendel AW/K :23.64; 5, Trevor Reese AW/K :24.28; 6, Austin Belot NEE :24.41. 100 Fly: 1, Brennan Hoem OW :55.66; 2, Josiah Vandenberg AN/E :56.34; 5, Michael Conn NEE 1:00.28; 6, Hayden Freeman AN/E 1:01.79; 8, Benjamin Todd AW/K 1:02.70. 100 Free: 1, Eli Rocke NEE :48.67; 2, Ben Hendel AW/K :51.56; 4, Sam Deitrich AN/E :52.12; 6, Trevor Reese AW/K 53:91; 7, Ethan Coons NEE :54.83. 500 Free: 1, Jarrett Lieder ON/L 5:04.64; 4, Karsen Sherrick NEE 5:14.76; 5, Jan Mikael-Werninger NEE 5:18.89; 7, Luke Hameister NEE 5:44.93. 200 Free R: 1, Neenah (Eli Rocke, Andrew Merfeld, Karsen Sherrick, Jan-Mikael Werninger) 1:34.15; 4, Appleton West/Kimberly (Trevor Reese, Jacob Krueger, Benjamin Todd, Ben Hendel) 1:37.31; 5, Neenah (Tristan Kercher, Jack Kiel, Ben Makowski, Austin Belot) 1:38.84; 6, Appleton North/East (Harrison Tews, Andres Santiago, Hayden Freeman, Noah Zering) 1:42.90. 100 Back: 1, Aiden Clark NEE :56.94; 3, Hannan Seguin AW/K :59.98; 4, Michael Conn NEE 1:00.86; 6, Evans Chen AN/E 1:03.71; 7, Alec Reiter NEE 1:06.09. 100 Breast: 1, Maxwell Boehnlein NEE :58.21; 4, Andrew Merfeld NEE 1:06.86; 5, Dylan Stonelake AW/K 1:11.69; 6, Hunter Bartolo AW/K 1:13.30; 7, Jack Kiel NEE 1:13.31. 400 Free R: 1, Neenah (Maxwell Boehnlein, Aiden Clark, Karsen Sherrick, Eli Rocke) 3:20.87; 3, Appleton West/Kimberly (Trevor Reese, Jacob Krueger, Benjamin Todd, Ben Hendel) 3:33.72; 4, Appleton North/East (Sam Deitrich, Evans Chen, Noah Zering, Josiah Vandenberg) 3:38.69; 5, Neenah (Ben Makowski, Michael Conn, Tristan Kercher, Ethan Coons) 3:42.62; 6, Appleton West/Kimberly (Hannan Seguin, Justin Murry, Billy Kelly, Chad Heldt) 3:45.48; 8, Appleton North/East (Brigham Freeman, Hayden Freeman, Andres Santiago, Harrison Tews) 3:54.90.

Eastern Wisconsin Conference

At Plymouth, Parker Sonnabend won two events, and Eli Riesterer and Bo Geiger also won events for Brillion/Valders/Chilton.

Plymouth won the championship with 592 points, with Brillion/Valders/Chilton second with 466.

Sonnabend won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:11.83 and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.24.

Riesterer won the 100 butterfly in 56.55 seconds and Geiger won the 100 freestyle in 51.82 seconds.

TEAM SCORES

PLYMOUTH 592, BRILLION/VALDERS/CHILTON 466, KIEL 300, STURGEON BAY/SEVASTOPOL 210, TWO RIVERS/RONCALLI 209, BERLIN/GREEN LAKE 143

Diving: 1, Riley Josephs P 380.70; 2, Jose Martinez BVC 340.20. 200 Medley R: 1, Plymouth 1:46.54; 2, Brillion/Valders/Chilton (Bo Geiger, Parker Sonnabend, Eli Riesterer, Payton Van Rooy) 1:48.24; 7, Brillion/Valders/Chilton (Ethan Monka, Nick Bollini, Isaac Koehler, Garrett Braun) 2:02.84. 200 Free: 1, Sam Ryf B/GL 1:52.98; 3, Bo Geiger BVC 1:56.55; 6, Garrett Braun BVC 2:07.03; 7, Ben Berger BVC 2:07.12. 200 IM: 1, Parker Sonnabend BVC 2:11.83. 50 Free: 1, Harrison Strutz P :22.36; 4, Ethan Monka BVC :26.23; 6, Colton Lemke BVC :27.28. 100 Fly: 1, Eli Riesterer BVC :56.55; 3, Issac Koehler BVC 1:01.78. 100 Free: 1, Bo Geiger BVC :51.82; 4, Payton Van Rooy BVC :54.63. 500 Free: 1, Sam Ryf B/GL 5:14.16; 5, Ben Berger BVC 5:51.55; 7, Colton Lemke BVC 6:19.80. 200 Free R: 1, Plymouth 1:36.45; 2, Brillion/Valders/Chilton (Eli Riesterer, Payton Van Rooy, Parker Sonnabend, Bo Geiger) 1:36.74; 5, Brillion/Valders/Chilton (Colton Lemke, Patrick Guerin, Dwight Eben, Ben Berger) 1:54.06. 100 Back: 1, Harrison Strutz P :57.24; 5, Isaac Koehler BVC 1:05.46. 100 Breast: 1, Parker Sonnabend BVC 1:09.24; 2, Payton Vay Rooy BVC 1:13.14. 400 Free R: 1, Plymouth 3:35.26; 2, Brillion/Valders/Chilton (Isaac Koehler, Ben Berger, Garrett Braun, Eli Riesterer) 3:44.58; 8, Brillion/Valders/Chilton (Nick Bollini, Colton Lemke, Dwight Eben, Ethan Monka) 4:08.86.