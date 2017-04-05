Neenah Rockets shut out Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON – The Neenah girls’ soccer team got its season off to a fine start, scoring twice in the first 12 minutes, en route to an 8-0 nonconference win over Ashwaubenon on Tuesday.

Piper Green scored three goals for the Rockets, who outshot Ashwaubenon 28-5.

Daydre Basler and Zoe Thompson combined in goal for the shutout for Neenah.

Neenah … …3 5 — 8 Ashwaubenon … …0 0 — 0

Goals: Kiki Risgaard pk 7:58; Piper Green 11:01; Abby Kumerow (Elly Rudolph) 26:56; Piper Green (Sophie Wasco) 51:00; Caitlyn Kampe (Frankie Green) 68:33; Kylee Brown (Caitlyn Kampe) 76:56; Ana Wasco 88:16; Piper Green (Abby Kumerow) 88:57. Shots: N 28, A 5. Saves: Daydre Basler N 3, Zoe Thompson N 1.

Appleton West 10, Green Bay East 0

At Appleton, Lauren Vande Walle scored four goals and had one assist as the Terrors handled the Red Devils in a nonconference game.

Julia Smith scored two goals and assisted on three others for Appleton West.

Green Bay East … …0 0 — 0 Appleton West … …6 4 — 10

Goals: Lauren Vande Walle (Julia Smith); Lauren Vande Walle (Jamie Winsted); Julia Smith; Lauren Vande Walle (Julia Smith); Annika Bard (Mariah Rusch); Addie Pauling; Julia Smith (Annika Bard); Abby Olson (Julia Smith); Jamie Winsted (Lauren Vande Walle); Lauren Vande Walle. Saves: Natalie Erstad AW 1.

Pulaski 4,

Hortonville 0

At Pulaski, the Red Raiders, who are ranked eighth in Division 2 in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, got goals from four players in their nonconference victory over the Polar Bears.

“With five freshmen on the field, it was a good performance,” Hortonville coach Paul Everett said of his team. “We are still learning as a young team and improving all the time.”

Bay Port 5, Seymour 0

At Suamico, Thunder goalie Sophie Skenandore-Wheelock turned back 17 shots but the Pirates were still able to find the back of the net five times in the nonconference win over Seymour.

Winneconne 7, Kewaskum 0

At Winneconne, Emily Heyroth scored three times to lead the Wolves to the win over the Indians in an East Central Conference game.

Sophia Cuttill and Kaitlyn Frierdich both scored twice for Winneconne, which outshot Kewaskum 24-0.

Kewaskum … …0 0 — 0 Winneconne … …3 4 — 7

Goals: Sophia Cuttill 16:02; Emily Heyroth (Albright) 32:44; Emily Heyroth 35:57; Kaitlyn Frierdich 47:20; Emily Heyroth 48:28; Sophia Cuttill 50:10; Kaitlyn Frierdich (Kate Gentry) 51:28. Shots: W 24, K 0. Saves: K 17, W 0.

