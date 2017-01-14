Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha beats Fox Cities

FOX CROSSING – Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha skated to a 5-1 victory Friday over the Fox Cities Stars in a Badgerland Conference boys’ hockey game at Tri-County Ice Arena.

The Rockets, ranked No. 7 in the state in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches top 10, scored the final four goals of the game to beat the eighth-ranked Stars.

“We just played within ourselves and played our structure,” Neenah coach Mike Elkin said. “We were able to take advantage of some things and got the puck in the back of the net.”

The Rockets (11-4 overall, 4-1 Badgerland) led 1-0 after one period after a goal by Stephen Priest.

Fox Cities (14-2, 4-1) tied the game early in the second period on a goal by Hunter Schwehr, but Josh Wilkins and Owen Engel answered with goals for Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha to make it 3-1 after two periods.

Tyler Hafeman and Thomas Priest added goals early in the third period to give the Rockets a 5-1 lead four minutes into the final period.

Preston Long made 16 saves in goal for the Rockets. Max Gutjahr stopped 21 shots for the Stars.

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha… …1 2 2 — 5 Fox Cities… …0 1 0 — 1

Goals: First period – Stephen Priest NHM (Eric Alberts, Tyler Hafeman) 1:13. Second period – Hunter Schwehr FC (Jonathan Kwasny, Seth Bishop) 4:28; Josh Wilkins NHM (Travis Treml) 5:57; Owen Engel NHM (Cody Dias, Ethan Long) 10:46 pp. Third period – Tyler Hafeman NHM (Owen Engel) 1:18; Thomas Priest NHM (Wilkins) 3:54. Saves: Preston Long NHM 16, Max Gutjahr FC 21.

GIRLS

Fox Cities Stars 5, Brookfield 2

At Brookfield, Maddy Jablonski scored two goals and assisted on a third to lead the Stars to the Eastern Shores Conference win.

Fox Cities limited Brookfield’s scoring opportunities, holding it to just seven shots.

Fox Cities… …3 1 1 — 5 Brookfield… …0 0 2 — 2

Goals: First period – Tori Nelson FCS 12:59; Maddy Jablonski FCS (Abby Cardew) 3:13; Jablonski FCS :51. Second period – Marin Kelly FCS (Maddy Jablonski, Alaina Schauf) 7:15. Third period – Bailey Sandahl B (Hadley Malcomlson) 11:47; Hadley Malcomson B (Mikayla Pascavis, Zoe Sternberg) 6:40; Cardew FCS (Kelly) 4:56. Shots: FCS 36, B 7. Saves: Annaliese Mauel FCS 5, Kristin Woodcock B 31.

Central Wisconsin 9, Appleton United 0

At Appleton, Maggie Plaza scored three goals to lead Central Wisconsin Storm to the shutout win over United.

Central Wisconsin… …1 5 3 — 9 Appleton United… …0 0 0 — 0

Goals: First period – Emma Kysely 3:17. Second period – Maggie Plaza (Sami Brown, Taylor Treu) 1:49; Plaza (Brown, Kristin Deffner) 4:42; Plaza (Brown) 8:58; Allison Stevens (Katelyn Ramthun) 10:06; Brown (Kenna Bailey) 14:58. Third period – Eden Gruber 3:12; Kassidy Dliva (Gruber) 11:12; Macy Stepan (Gruber) 14:43. Saves: Mekenzy Hoisington AU 34, Chloe Westberg CWS 10.