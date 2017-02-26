Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha drops sectional final

ASHWAUBENON – The Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha boys’ hockey team fell short of the state tournament with a 3-2 loss against Bay Port in a WIAA sectional championship game Saturday at Cornerstone Community Center.

Bay Port advances to state for the first time, while the Rockets — who outshot the Pirates 33-24 — were looking to make their first trip to state.

The Pirates took a 2-0 lead with the goals just 46 seconds apart in the first period. Max Moore scored an unassisted goal, then Aaron Rebar scored off a Bennett DeBouche assist.

Jack Kraus scored early in the second period for Neenah in a 4-on-4 situation, but DeBouche scored on a breakaway for a short-handed goal a short time later to make it 3-1.

Alec Elkin scored with under a minute remaining in the second period to cut the Rockets’ deficit to 3-2.

Neither team was successful on the power play, with the Rockets 0-for-4 and Bay Port 0-for-2.

Preston Long made 21 saves in goal for the Rockets.

Bay Port… …2 1 0 — 3 NHM… …0 2 0 — 2

Goals: First period – Max Moore BP 9:11; Aaron Ribar BP (Bennett DeBouche) 9:57. Second period – Jack Kraus NHM 2:30; Bennett DeBouche BP sh 3:35; Alec Elkin NHM (Tyler Hafeman) 16:16. Shot: BP 24, NHM 33. Saves: Preston Long NHM 21, Riley Baye BP 31.