Nemeck retiring as Beacon athletic director

Beacon High School athletic director Marty Nemecek plans to retire at the end of this scholastic year, according to the agenda for an upcoming Beacon City School District Board of Education meeting.

Nemecek was appointed the school’s director of athletics in February 2015 and his resignation will be effective on June 30, following the conclusion of the spring athletic season and high school graduation. The board meeting was initially set for Monday evening but has been postponed to Thursday because of inclement weather.

The announcement of his impending retirement comes three weeks after the boys basketball and football teams were forced to forfeit all their victories, dating back to the fall, for having an ineligible player on both rosters.

The football team relinquished its four wins and the basketball team, which started the season 7-3 before the discrepancy was revealed on Jan. 4, had its record wiped to 0-10. The Bulldogs have since gone 2-1 and have a chance at the playoffs.

Beacon’s boys track and field team enjoyed tremendous success during Nemecek’s tenure, and 2016 graduate Rayvon Grey won a number of championships and set high school records in the long jump. Beacon’s basketball team also reached the Section 1 Class A semifinals last season. The boys and girls bowling teams, this season, are enjoying breakout campaigns and have emerged as title contenders in the section.

Before being hired at Beacon to replace longtime athletic director Eric Romanino, Nemecek served for 25 years as the athletic director at Utica High School then took a similar role at Putnam Valley High School in 2012.

