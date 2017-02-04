Nennig, Murphy hit milestone for Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN – Danielle Nennig and Alisha Murphy each reached the 1,000-point scoring milestone in their careers Friday as Wrightstown beat Clintonville 78-38 in a North Eastern Conference girls’ basketball game.

Nennig led Wrightstown with 24 points, while Murphy added 19. They both have 1,001 points for their careers, which is tied for second on the school’s all-time scoring list.

Kailee Van Zeeland added 11 points and Bridget Froehlke had 10 for Wrightstown (15-2, 12-1).

Clintonville hit eight 3-pointers, while Wrightstown knocked down six.

Abby King paced the Truckers with nine points, which all came from beyond the arc.

Clintonville … …19 19 — 38 Wrightstown … …48 30 — 78

Clintonville: Weatherwax 5, King 9, Morse 8, Beyersdorf 5, Birling 6, Seefeldt 3, Lorge 2. Totals 13 4-4 38. Three-pointers: Weatherwax, King 3, Beyersdorf, Birling 2, Seefeldt. Fouls 10

Wrightstown: Froehlke 10, Guns 2, Riha 6, Murphy 19, Nennig 24, Van Zeeland 11, Glodowski 2, Wolske 4. Totals 31 10-16 78. Three-pointers: Froehlke 2, Riha, Van Zeeland 3. Fouls: 12.

Luxemburg-Casco 57, Little Chute 45

At Luxemburg, Aubrie Hermsen made four 3-point baskets and finished with 17 points for the Mustangs, but Little Chute was unable to keep pace with the Spartans.

Luxemburg-Casco forced the Mustangs into 21 turnovers and held them to just 42.5 percent shooting.

The Spartans were led by Jenna Jorgensen and Cassie Schiltz, who scored 20 and 19 points, respectively.

Little Chute … …22 23 — 45 Luxemburg-Casco … …28 29 — 57

Little Chute: Vanden Berg 6, Joten 11, Schumacher 2, O. Hermsen 2, Keyzers 7, A. Hermsen 17. Totals 17 4-7 45. Three-pointers: Joten 3, A. Hermsen 4. Fouls: 16.

Luxemburg-Casco: Schiltz 19, Cravillion 2, Jorgensen 20, Tebon 6, Bukouricz 3, Dorner 6, Junio 1. Totals 22 9-13 57. Three-pointers: Schiltz, Jorgensen 2, Tebon. Fouls: 13.

CWC-8

Amherst 69, Manawa 23

At Amherst, Kendra Dombrowski scored 18 points to lead the Falcons over the Wolves.

Geena Jensen added 12 points and Lauren Boelte had 10 for Amherst, which improved to 15-1 overall.

Laynie Bessette and Hayley Reierson scored seven points each for Manawa.

Manawa … …5 18 — 23 Amherst … …46 23 — 69

Manawa: Bessette 7, Stuzynski 3, Reierson 7, Schernecker 2, Kaczorowski 4. Three-pointers: None.

Amherst: Moe 8, Jensen 12, Groshek 9, Berry 2, Dose 2, Dombrowski 18, Pearson 4, Glisczinski 4, Boelte 10. Three-pointers: Jense 4, Groshek 2.