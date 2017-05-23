Nephew of Ty and Koy Detmer, former LSU commit Zadock Dinkelmann, picks BYU

Both Ty and Koy Detmer emerged from Texas’ Rio Grande Valley to become two of the better college football quarterbacks of the 1990s. Now their nephew will attempt to do the same, at a familiar location.

On Monday, the terrifically named Zadock Dinkelmann committed to BYU. The pro-style quarterback has long been a serious college football prospect, first committing to LSU when he was in eighth grade before reopening his college options years later. Now, the rising senior has wrapped up his recruiting process long before his final high school season gets underway.

Dinklemann announced his decision on Twitter by offering up a tweet that included a familial reference, as you can see below:

Recruiting process is over ! Blessed to say I have committed to Brigham Young University❗️ #ThisisY pic.twitter.com/b9UQ1uRHbQ — Zadock Dinkelmann (@ZadockDinkelma1) May 22, 2017

Dinkelmann stars for Somerset High, where the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has emerged as the prototypical pro-style quarterback while also starring on the basketball court. In that sense, he’s different from his uncles, particularly Koy Detmer, who was a notably dangerous dual threat star for Colorado.

Dinkelmann will be happy to line up as a drop-back passer for BYU, just as he had previously agreed to be for LSU. If and when he gets the chance to prove he’s the latest great quarterback in the Detmer lineage, the BYU fans will certainly be excited to proclaim his arrival.