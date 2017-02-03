Nevada lineman Poutasi Poutasi's mother dies hours after he signs with Cal

One of the top senior football prospects in the state of Nevada lived through the most memorable day of his life on Wednesday, for all the best and worst reasons.

Desert Pines three-star offensive lineman Poutasi Poutasi signed with Cal at a National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday morning. He selected the Golden Bears ahead of scholarship offers from Louisville, Arizona, UCF and Nevada, and was a top-10 in state prospect in Nevada. All was golden, or so it seemed.

Then Poutasi learned that his mother was in a local hospital, suffering from complications related to her bout with diabetes. The lineman rushed to her bed side as soon as he had announced his choice and faxed in a letter of intent to Berkeley, then proceeded to write a truly heartbreaking tweet about his concern and care for his mother.

Hours later she was dead, leaving Poutasi to celebrate the biggest achievement of his young life alone.

According to ESPN, new Cal coach Justin Wilcox was particularly full of praise for Poutasi’s athletic ability and character. He noted the ongoing family situation facing Poutasi and pledged to provide his new lineman with as much support as possible.