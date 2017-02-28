New Albany atop final Class 4A AP poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. New Albany (6) 21-3 206 2

2. Warren Central (1) 21-2 187 4

3. Logansport (2) 23-1 185 3

4. Ft. Wayne North (1) 21-2 166 1

5. McCutcheon (1) 21-2 136 6

6. Carmel 18-4 125 5

7. North Central 20-4 114 7

8. Castle (1) 20-3 105 8

9. Crown Point 20-3 53 10

10. S. Bend Riley 19-2 47 NR

Others receiving votes: Homestead 41. Ben Davis 19. Floyd Central 17. Connersville 13. Hamilton Southeastern 13. Valparaiso 7. S. Bend Adams 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Culver Academy (6) 19-2 216 1

2. NorthWood (2) 20-2 194 2

3. Brownstown (1) 21-2 181 3

4. Crispus Attucks 18-4 158 4

5. Ev. Bosse (1) 15-7 126 T5

6. Twin Lakes 19-3 121 T5

7. Griffith 20-3 112 7

8. Manual (2) 17-6 89 10

9. Tri-West 20-3 85 8

10. Salem 20-2 82 9

Others receiving votes: Andrean 28. Park Tudor 16. Ft. Wayne Luers 12. Northwestern 12. Hammond 8.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Providence (8) 20-2 228 1

2. Barr-Reeve (2) 21-2 206 2

3. Oak Hill (1) 19-3 200 3

4. Northeastern 19-5 147 4

5. Linton-Stockton 20-4 120 7

6. Broad Ripple 17-5 111 5

7. Howe (1) 16-8 94 6

8. Southwood 18-4 85 8

9. Henryville 19-5 66 9

10. Shenandoah 18-4 55 NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 36. Cloverdale 29. Crawford Co. 17. Scecina 12. Lapel 9. Westview 7. Frankton 6. Gary Roosevelt 6. Wapahani 6.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Lafayette Catholic (3) 17-6 210 1

2. Tri-County (4) 21-2 202 2

3. Tindley (4) 17-5 200 3

4. Clinton Prairie (1) 20-3 165 5

5. Wood Memorial 18-5 140 6

6. Oldenburg 20-3 139 4

7. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 15-9 112 7

8. S. Newton 18-5 94 9

9. Bethesda Christian 19-4 58 T10

10. Oregon-Davis 17-6 30 8

Others receiving votes: W. Washington 20. Loogootee 19. Arlington 18. Gary 21st Century 16. Pioneer 9. New Washington 8.