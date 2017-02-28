Menu
Basketball

New Albany atop final Class 4A AP poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L   Pts Prv

New Albany's Romeo Langford had 32 points with seven rebounds and four assists in the Bulldogs' 67-56 win over Jeffersonville Friday night.

1. New Albany (6)              21-3  206 2

2. Warren Central (1)          21-2  187 4

3. Logansport (2)              23-1  185 3

4. Ft. Wayne North (1)         21-2  166 1

5. McCutcheon (1)              21-2  136 6

6. Carmel                      18-4  125 5

7. North Central           20-4  114 7

8. Castle (1)                  20-3  105 8

9. Crown Point                 20-3  53  10

10. S. Bend Riley               19-2 47  NR

Others receiving votes: Homestead 41. Ben Davis 19. Floyd Central 17. Connersville 13. Hamilton Southeastern 13. Valparaiso 7. S. Bend Adams 6.

Class 3A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. Culver Academy (6)          19-2  216 1

2. NorthWood (2)               20-2  194 2

3. Brownstown (1)              21-2  181 3

4. Crispus Attucks        18-4  158 4

5. Ev. Bosse (1)               15-7  126 T5

6. Twin Lakes                  19-3  121 T5

7. Griffith                    20-3  112 7

8. Manual (2)           17-6  89  10

9. Tri-West                    20-3  85  8

10. Salem                       20-2  82  9

Others receiving votes: Andrean 28. Park Tudor 16. Ft. Wayne Luers 12. Northwestern 12. Hammond 8.

Class 2A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. Providence (8)              20-2  228 1

2. Barr-Reeve (2)              21-2  206 2

3. Oak Hill (1)                19-3  200 3

4. Northeastern                19-5  147 4

5. Linton-Stockton             20-4  120 7

6. Broad Ripple         17-5  111 5

7. Howe (1)             16-8 94  6

8. Southwood                   18-4  85  8

9. Henryville                  19-5  66  9

10. Shenandoah                  18-4  55  NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 36. Cloverdale 29. Crawford Co. 17. Scecina 12. Lapel 9. Westview 7. Frankton 6. Gary Roosevelt 6. Wapahani 6.

Class 1A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. Lafayette Catholic (3)      17-6  210 1

2. Tri-County (4)              21-2  202 2

3. Tindley (4)                 17-5  200 3

4. Clinton Prairie (1)         20-3  165 5

5. Wood Memorial               18-5  140 6

6. Oldenburg                   20-3  139 4

7. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk         15-9  112 7

8. S. Newton                   18-5  94  9

9. Bethesda Christian          19-4  58  T10

10. Oregon-Davis                17-6 30  8

Others receiving votes: W. Washington 20. Loogootee 19. Arlington 18. Gary 21st Century 16. Pioneer 9. New Washington 8.

