New Albany back atop latest coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The polls — both boys and girls — do not include classes:
BOYS
|
Rank
|
School
|
Total Points
|
Record
|
1st Place Votes
|
1
|
New Albany
|
423
|
13-2
|
12
|
2
|
Carmel
|
393
|
12-2
|
3
|
3
|
Fort Wayne North Side
|
392
|
16-1
|
2
|
4
|
North Central (Indianapolis)
|
386
|
14-2
|
4
|
5
|
Castle
|
346
|
15-2
|
|
6
|
Warren Central
|
313
|
12-1
|
|
7
|
South Bend Riley
|
293
|
13-0
|
1
|
8
|
McCutcheon
|
254
|
13-2
|
|
9
|
Logansport
|
248
|
14-1
|
|
10
|
Crown Point
|
220
|
13-2
|
|
11
|
Lawrence North
|
200
|
10-4
|
|
12
|
Pike
|
193
|
12-4
|
|
13
|
Hamilton Southeastern
|
188
|
13-3
|
|
14
|
Valparaiso
|
170
|
14-2
|
|
15
|
Homestead
|
125
|
11-3
|
|
16
|
Merrillville
|
96
|
12-4
|
|
17
|
NorthWood
|
67
|
14-0
|
|
18
|
Ben Davis
|
64
|
10-5
|
|
19
|
Brownstown Central
|
49
|
13-0
|
|
20
|
Bloomington South
|
32
|
11-3
|
|
Other Schools Receiving Votes
|
Andrean, Barr-Reeve, Connersville, Culver Academies, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Griffith, Indianapolis Manual, LaPorte, Michigan City, Pendleton Heights, Terre Haute South Vigo, Twin Lakes, West Central, Zionsville
GIRLS
|
Rank
|
School
|
Total Points
|
Record
|
1st Place Votes
|
1
|
North Central (Indianapolis)
|
440
|
22-0
|
22
|
2
|
Homestead
|
404
|
20-2
|
|
3
|
Zionsville
|
387
|
21-1
|
|
4
|
Carmel
|
371
|
17-3
|
|
5
|
Pike
|
368
|
16-3
|
|
6
|
Hamilton Southeastern
|
290
|
17-4
|
|
7
|
Ben Davis
|
256
|
17-4
|
|
8
|
Heritage Christian
|
250
|
16-4
|
|
9
|
Northridge
|
235
|
22-1
|
|
10
|
Lawrence North
|
200
|
11-7
|
|
11
|
North Harrison
|
187
|
19-2
|
|
12
|
Evansville Central
|
181
|
19-1
|
|
13
|
South Bend St. Joseph
|
166
|
17-2
|
|
14
|
Penn
|
144
|
17-4
|
|
15
|
Bedford North Lawrence
|
134
|
16-4
|
|
16
|
East Chicago Central
|
122
|
16-5
|
|
17
|
Columbus North
|
107
|
15-6
|
|
18
|
Northwestern
|
60
|
18-3
|
|
19
|
Warsaw
|
51
|
18-3
|
|
20
|
Martinsville
|
41
|
16-4
|
|
Other Schools Receiving Votes
|
Argos, Center Grove, Central Noble, East Central, Elkhart Central, Fort Wayne Concordia, Fort Wayne Snider, Gary West, Glenn, Greenfield-Central, Greensburg, Jac-Cen-Del, Jeffersonville, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Merrillville, Northeastern, NorthWood, Oak Hill, Pendleton Heights, Plainfield, Rushville, Southport, Tippecanoe Valley, Vincennes Rivet, West Lafayette, Whitko
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ