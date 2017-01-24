Menu
Basketball

New Albany back atop latest coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The polls — both boys and girls — do not include classes:

BOYS

Rank

School

Total Points

Record

1st Place Votes

1

New Albany

423

13-2

12

2

Carmel

393

12-2

3

3

Fort Wayne North Side

392

16-1

2

4

North Central (Indianapolis)

386

14-2

4

5

Castle

346

15-2

 

6

Warren Central

313

12-1

 

7

South Bend Riley

293

13-0

1

8

McCutcheon

254

13-2

 

9

Logansport

248

14-1

 

10

Crown Point

220

13-2

 

11

Lawrence North

200

10-4

 

12

Pike

193

12-4

 

13

Hamilton Southeastern

188

13-3

 

14

Valparaiso

170

14-2

 

15

Homestead

125

11-3

 

16

Merrillville

96

12-4

 

17

NorthWood

67

14-0

 

18

Ben Davis

64

10-5

 

19

Brownstown Central

49

13-0

 

20

Bloomington South

32

11-3

 

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Andrean, Barr-Reeve, Connersville, Culver Academies, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Griffith, Indianapolis Manual, LaPorte, Michigan City, Pendleton Heights, Terre Haute South Vigo, Twin Lakes, West Central, Zionsville

GIRLS

Rank

School

Total Points

Record

1st Place Votes

1

North Central (Indianapolis)

440

22-0

22

2

Homestead

404

20-2

 

3

Zionsville

387

21-1

 

4

Carmel

371

17-3

 

5

Pike

368

16-3

 

6

Hamilton Southeastern

290

17-4

 

7

Ben Davis

256

17-4

 

8

Heritage Christian

250

16-4

 

9

Northridge

235

22-1

 

10

Lawrence North

200

11-7

 

11

North Harrison

187

19-2

 

12

Evansville Central

181

19-1

 

13

South Bend St. Joseph

166

17-2

 

14

Penn

144

17-4

 

15

Bedford North Lawrence

134

16-4

 

16

East Chicago Central

122

16-5

 

17

Columbus North

107

15-6

 

18

Northwestern

60

18-3

 

19

Warsaw

51

18-3

 

20

Martinsville

41

16-4

 

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Argos, Center Grove, Central Noble, East Central, Elkhart Central, Fort Wayne Concordia, Fort Wayne Snider, Gary West, Glenn, Greenfield-Central, Greensburg, Jac-Cen-Del, Jeffersonville, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Merrillville, Northeastern, NorthWood, Oak Hill, Pendleton Heights, Plainfield, Rushville, Southport, Tippecanoe Valley, Vincennes Rivet, West Lafayette, Whitko
New Albany's Isaac Hibbard (22) shoots the ball during the game between New Albany and Evansville Bosse at New Albany High School.

