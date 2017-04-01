Baseball New Albany baseball drops game to Carroll By USA TODAY Sports April 1, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email In the top of the first inning, New Albany second baseman Logan Charbonneau catches Caroll right fielder Hunter Freeman stealing. 29 March 2017 New Albany starting pitcher Chase Rudy hurls the ball. 29 March 2017 As Caroll's (In) Langston Ginder heads to the dugout after scoring in the top of the first inning, he knocks helmets with on-deck batter Grant Braun. 29 March 2017 Caroll (In) center fielder Nathan Fish comes under a line drive to the warning track in the bottom of the first inning. 29 March 2017 New Albany head baseball coach Chris McIntyre watches his batter at the plate. 29 March 2017 New Albany first baseman Ryan Robinson gets the out on Caroll (In) designated hitter Joe Henschel as Henschel's helmet comes off at first base. 29 March 2017 Caroll (In) first baseman Riley Perlich loses the ball New Albany's Dylan Clark in the bottom of the third inning. 29 March 2017 New Albany left fielder Andrew Ricketts fields a pop fly that drops in front of him in the top of the fourth inning. 29 March 2017 Caroll's(In) Hayden Jones just beats the pick-off throw to New Albany first baseman Ryan Robinson in the top of the fourth inning. 29 March 2017 New Albany center fielder Jonah Boone steals third base beating the throw to Caroll (In) third baseman. He would score the only New Albany run of the game on a hit by Andrew Ricketts. 29 March 2017 New Albany center fielder Jonah Boone steals third base beating the throw to Caroll (In) 3rd baseman. He would score the only New Albany run of the game on a hit by Andrew Ricketts. 29 March 2017 New Albany shortstop Dylan Clark makes the force at second base, beating Caroll's (In) Riley Perlich to the bag as Clark throws to first in an attempted double play. 29 March 2017 New Albany's Cody Medley pitches in the top of the sixth inning, loads the bases and walks in a run. 29 March 2017 Caroll's (In) Bryce Ginder is congratulated by a teammate after scoring on a walk with bases loaded. 29 March 2017 New Albany catcher Christian Sifers goes out to the mound to talk to New Albany reliever Cody Medley. 29 March 2017 The Carroll bench razzes the New Albany pitcher by blowing at him after each pitch. 29 March 2017 baseball, NewAlbany, Baseball, Carroll County High School (Carrollton KY), New Albany High School (New Albany IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Roundup: Jeff drops season-opening doubleheader News Roundup: New Albany rally comes up short News Providence, Lanesville atop preseason coaches polls