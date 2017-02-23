New Albany claims HHC title outright

Floyd Central saw its 14-game win streak come to an end Wednesday night at Columbus East, which secured an outright Hoosier Hills Conference title for New Albany.

It’s the fourth straight league title for the Bulldogs (20-3, 6-1) and their 14th consecutive outright crown. A win at Bedford North Lawrence (8-15, 4-3) on Friday gave New Albany its 19th championship, good for tops in the conference. Jim Shannon and the Bulldogs have won 11 HHC titles since 2001.

With a win Wednesday, Floyd Central (18-4, 5-2) would have claimed a share of its first HHC title since 1989 and the Highlanders’ fourth overall. Floyd Central shared two titles in 1979 and 1989 and won its lone outright championship in 1986. Instead, Columbus East extended its home win streak versus Floyd Central to nine games dating back to 1989.

Without injured star Romeo Langford, New Albany opened the door for the possibility of a shared title with a 52-46 loss at Columbus East (11-13, 4-3) on Feb. 4. After returning against Providence, Langford has averaged 28 points in four games, including 36- and 40-point games last week.

No. 2 in the latest single-class poll and Class 4A AP poll, New Albany concludes its regular-season schedule against Bloomington North (12-8) on Friday before its sectional opener Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. versus Jennings County (13-9). The winner advances to meet BNL in the semifinals Friday, March 3. The final is set for Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

In the top half of the Sectional 15 bracket at Seymour, Floyd Central awaits a sectional semifinal matchup against Jeffersonville (14-9) or Seymour (8-13) – in nine days. The Highlanders are 4-1 against sectional opponents this season, with the lone loss coming to the Bulldogs, who are 5-0.