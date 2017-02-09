New Albany finding its way without Romeo Langford

New Albany’s basketball team ran offensive sets before breaking into free-throw groups on Wednesday afternoon. The defending Class 4A state champions are routinely concluding mid-week practice.

Junior Sean East directs traffic for the Bulldogs, dishing to senior Isaac Hibbard at the top of the key. The experienced duo zips the ball around the perimeter and into the hands of several New Albany players, but one standout is absent. As they begin hoisting shots from the charity stripe, the familiar face looks on from the sideline.

Out with a dislocated pinky finger on his right hand, junior Romeo Langford watched end-of-practice drills from a stackable chair with bags of ice wrapped around both knees. Hunched over with his chin in his hand, the five-star prospect looked anxious for a return to the court – and the Bulldogs wouldn’t mind it, either.

The 6-foot-5 guard averages 28.9 points per game for New Albany. After Shannon announced Langford’s injury and two-week recovery period on Feb. 1, the Bulldogs ran away with an 84-55 win versus Jennings County the next day. On Saturday, though, then-No. 1 New Albany shot 38 percent and dropped a 52-46 decision at Columbus East, snapping a 13-game win streak.

New Albany’s star will be re-evaluated on Thursday, but coach Jim Shannon said the fourth-ranked Bulldogs (16-3) – who “got punched in the mouth” at Columbus East – are adapting to life without Langford ahead of their meeting with Class 2A No. 1 Providence (16-1) on Friday.

“For us, it’s all about going on to the next game,” Shannon said. “We’re trying to play without Romeo and trying to find our way. That’s been a little different for us. … We’re not used to having to play really intelligent with a small lead. We’re usually, pretty much, out in front, so now they’re finding each possession is a little more difficult.”

Langford’s missed contributions are unquestioned, but the Bulldogs’ duo of East and Hibbard have stepped up admirably in his absence. Both set career highs of 27 points against Jennings County before East re-set his mark with 28 in a losing effort Saturday.

“Without (Langford), I have to score more,” East said. “That’s what my team needs, and I just do whatever we need. With him, I don’t really have to score much because it’s in his hands.”

East said New Albany’s system is, for good reason, built around its lethal scorer – but having to operate without that production isn’t a complete first for the Bulldogs. While Langford was strutting his stuff on the AAU circuit this past summer, the Bulldogs participated in practices, games and tournaments without him. Still, Hibbard said, the void left by Langford’s injury is evident.

“We were trying to get better in the summer,” Hibbard said. “Now, it’s real serious. … We’re going to try our best without him and we’re still going to still play the same, but we miss him, yeah, he’s the best player in the state.”

Although he’s unsure when Langford will return, Shannon is “very hopeful that we’re going to get him back” soon, the 19th-year coach said Wednesday. Shannon said Langford was slated to miss two weeks on Feb. 1, which would likely mean a return to the court at Bedford North Lawrence on Friday, Feb. 17, as it stands. New Albany will have its hands full on Friday against the streaking Pioneers, who have won 11 consecutive games dating back to a loss at Floyd Central, winner of 10 straight, on Dec. 16.

Shannon said the Bulldogs still have adjustments to make, but the added experience for East, Hibbard and the Bulldogs’ younger players, he said, could pay off in the long run.

“It does help them because everybody has to take another step on that ladder,” Shannon said. “ … It’s just a different role for everybody. Everybody moved up. That’s just the way it is. The minutes went up for some people. They have to be ready to play.”