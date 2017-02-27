Menu
Basketball

New Albany hoops No. 1 in final coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its final top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The poll does not include classes:

Boys IBCA poll for Feb. 26

Rank  School  Total Points  Record  First place

1    New Albany                 420    21-3    12

2    Warren Central            414    21-2    8

3    Fort Wayne North Side 374    21-2    2

4    McCutcheon                 354    21-2

5    Castle                           350    20-3

6    North Central (Ind)        320    20-4

7    Logansport                   313    23-1

8    Carmel                         283    18-4

9    Crown Point                 263    20-3

10    Hamilton Southeastern 207    19-5

11    South Bend Riley          206    19-2

12    Homestead                   202    20-3

13    Valparaiso                    196    21-3

14    Ben Davis                     134    16-5

15    Bloomington South       110    19-4

16    Pike                             103    16-7

17    Connersville                  99    23-1

18    Floyd Central                62    18-4

19    Brownstown Central      48    21-2

20    Lawrence North            36    15-9

Other schools receiving votes

Barr-Reeve, Bloomington North, Center Grove, Culver Academies, Elkhart Central, Evansville Bosse, Fort Wayne Snider, Griffith, Kokomo, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, NorthWood, Park Tudor, Providence, South Bend Adams, Twin Lakes, Zionsville

New Albany's Sean East knocks 2016 Indiana High School Boys Basketball Championship rings with teammate Isaac Hibbard after the entire team was honored prior to start of the game against Bloomington South. 26 November 2016

