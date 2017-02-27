New Albany hoops No. 1 in final coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its final top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The poll does not include classes:
Boys IBCA poll for Feb. 26
Rank School Total Points Record First place
1 New Albany 420 21-3 12
2 Warren Central 414 21-2 8
3 Fort Wayne North Side 374 21-2 2
4 McCutcheon 354 21-2
5 Castle 350 20-3
6 North Central (Ind) 320 20-4
7 Logansport 313 23-1
8 Carmel 283 18-4
9 Crown Point 263 20-3
10 Hamilton Southeastern 207 19-5
11 South Bend Riley 206 19-2
12 Homestead 202 20-3
13 Valparaiso 196 21-3
14 Ben Davis 134 16-5
15 Bloomington South 110 19-4
16 Pike 103 16-7
17 Connersville 99 23-1
18 Floyd Central 62 18-4
19 Brownstown Central 48 21-2
20 Lawrence North 36 15-9
Other schools receiving votes
Barr-Reeve, Bloomington North, Center Grove, Culver Academies, Elkhart Central, Evansville Bosse, Fort Wayne Snider, Griffith, Kokomo, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, NorthWood, Park Tudor, Providence, South Bend Adams, Twin Lakes, Zionsville