Basketball

New Albany moves to No. 2 in coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The poll does not include classes:

Boys IBCA poll for Feb. 19

Rank – School – Total – Record – 1st Place

1          Fort Wayne North Side          427      21-1   18

2          New Albany                            405      20-3    3

3          Warren Central                       376      19-2    1

4          McCutcheon                           347      20-2

5          Castle                                      328      19-3

6          Logansport                              325      22-1

7          North Central (Indianapolis)  309      19-4

8          Carmel                                      296      17-4

9          Crown Point                            273      18-3

10        Homestead                              222      18-3

11        Hamilton Southeastern           200      18-5

12        Valparaiso                              179      20-3

13        South Bend Riley                   171      17-2

14        Ben Davis                               160      15-5

15        Pike                                         136      16-6

16        Floyd Central                          120      18-3

17        Bloomington South                105      18-4

18        Connersville                           89        22-1

19        Lawrence North                      26        14-8

20        Brownstown Central               17        20-2

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Barr-Reeve, Brownsburg, Culver Academies, Elkhart Central, Fort Wayne Snider, Griffith, Kokomo, Merrillville, Michigan City, Northeastern, NorthWood, Providence, South Bend Adams, Twin Lakes, Zionsville

New Albany's Romeo Langford had 32 points with seven rebounds and four assists in the Bulldogs' 67-56 win over Jeffersonville Friday night.

