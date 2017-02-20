New Albany moves to No. 2 in coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The poll does not include classes:

Boys IBCA poll for Feb. 19



Rank – School – Total – Record – 1st Place

1 Fort Wayne North Side 427 21-1 18

2 New Albany 405 20-3 3

3 Warren Central 376 19-2 1

4 McCutcheon 347 20-2

5 Castle 328 19-3

6 Logansport 325 22-1

7 North Central (Indianapolis) 309 19-4

8 Carmel 296 17-4

9 Crown Point 273 18-3

10 Homestead 222 18-3

11 Hamilton Southeastern 200 18-5

12 Valparaiso 179 20-3

13 South Bend Riley 171 17-2

14 Ben Davis 160 15-5

15 Pike 136 16-6

16 Floyd Central 120 18-3

17 Bloomington South 105 18-4

18 Connersville 89 22-1

19 Lawrence North 26 14-8

20 Brownstown Central 17 20-2

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Barr-Reeve, Brownsburg, Culver Academies, Elkhart Central, Fort Wayne Snider, Griffith, Kokomo, Merrillville, Michigan City, Northeastern, NorthWood, Providence, South Bend Adams, Twin Lakes, Zionsville