New Albany moves to No. 2 in coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The poll does not include classes:
Boys IBCA poll for Feb. 19
Rank – School – Total – Record – 1st Place
1 Fort Wayne North Side 427 21-1 18
2 New Albany 405 20-3 3
3 Warren Central 376 19-2 1
4 McCutcheon 347 20-2
5 Castle 328 19-3
6 Logansport 325 22-1
7 North Central (Indianapolis) 309 19-4
8 Carmel 296 17-4
9 Crown Point 273 18-3
10 Homestead 222 18-3
11 Hamilton Southeastern 200 18-5
12 Valparaiso 179 20-3
13 South Bend Riley 171 17-2
14 Ben Davis 160 15-5
15 Pike 136 16-6
16 Floyd Central 120 18-3
17 Bloomington South 105 18-4
18 Connersville 89 22-1
19 Lawrence North 26 14-8
20 Brownstown Central 17 20-2
Other Schools Receiving Votes
Barr-Reeve, Brownsburg, Culver Academies, Elkhart Central, Fort Wayne Snider, Griffith, Kokomo, Merrillville, Michigan City, Northeastern, NorthWood, Providence, South Bend Adams, Twin Lakes, Zionsville