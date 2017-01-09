Menu
Basketball

New Albany moves to No. 2 in latest coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday night. The polls — both boys and girls — do not include classes:

Boys IBCA Top 20

Rank

School

Total Points

Record

1st Place Votes

1

North Central (Indianapolis)

440

10-0

22

2

New Albany

397

9-2

 

3

Carmel

370

8-2

 

4

Fort Wayne North Side

345

13-1

 

5

Warren Central

329

9-0

 

6

McCutcheon

319

10-1

 

7

Castle

293

12-2

 

8

South Bend Riley

269

10-0

 

9

Logansport

238

10-1

 

10

Hamilton Southeastern

211

11-2

 

11

Lawrence North

200

8-3

 

12

Homestead

195

9-1

 

13

Ben Davis

164

8-3

 

14

Crown Point

157

9-2

 

15

Merrillville

124

9-3

 

16

Pike

98

8-3

 

17

Valparaiso

86

10-2

 

18

Michigan City

71

10-3

 

19

Griffith

45

11-0

 

20

NorthWood

41

9-0

 

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Andrean, Barr-Reeve, Bloomington South, Brownstown Central, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Center Grove, Connersville, Culver Academies, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Fort Wayne Wayne, Franklin Central, Indianapolis Attucks, Indianapolis Broad Ripple, Lawrence Central, Park Tudor, Roncalli, Terre Haute South Vigo, Tri-West Hendricks, Twin Lakes, Warsaw Community, Zionsville

Girls IBCA Top 20

Rank

School

Total Points

Record

1st Place Votes

1

North Central (Indianapolis)

438

19-0

20

2

Carmel

407

14-2

 

3

Homestead

401

16-1

2

4

Zionsville

340

17-1

 

5

Pike

331

13-3

 

6

Ben Davis

288

15-3

 

7

Lawrence North

277

10-5

 

8

Hamilton Southeastern

258

15-3

 

9

Penn

242

15-2

 

10

Heritage Christian

240

12-3

 

11

North Harrison

196

15-1

 

12

South Bend St. Josephs

176

13-1

 

13

Northridge

171

19-1

 

14

Center Grove

133

13-3

 

15

Evansville Central

122

14-1

 

16

Columbus North

120

12-5

 

17

East Chicago Central

90

13-4

 

17

Warsaw Community

90

15-2

 

19

Northwestern

60

16-2

 

20

Bedford North Lawrence

35

12-4

 

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Argos, Beech Grove, Elkhart Central, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Fort Wayne Snider, Gary West Side, Greenfield-Central, Jac-Cen-Del, Jeffersonville, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Martinsville, Merrillville, Michigan City Marquette, Mooresville, Pendleton Heights, Plainfield, Providence, Rushville Consolidated, Tippecanoe Valley, Triton Central, Vincennes Rivet, Warren Central, Whitko
New Albany boys coach Jim Shannon motivates his team during a timeout in the game against Jeff Jan. 6, 2017.

