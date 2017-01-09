New Albany moves to No. 2 in latest coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday night. The polls — both boys and girls — do not include classes:
Boys IBCA Top 20
|
Rank
|
School
|
Total Points
|
Record
|
1st Place Votes
|
1
|
North Central (Indianapolis)
|
440
|
10-0
|
22
|
2
|
New Albany
|
397
|
9-2
|
|
3
|
Carmel
|
370
|
8-2
|
|
4
|
Fort Wayne North Side
|
345
|
13-1
|
|
5
|
Warren Central
|
329
|
9-0
|
|
6
|
McCutcheon
|
319
|
10-1
|
|
7
|
Castle
|
293
|
12-2
|
|
8
|
South Bend Riley
|
269
|
10-0
|
|
9
|
Logansport
|
238
|
10-1
|
|
10
|
Hamilton Southeastern
|
211
|
11-2
|
|
11
|
Lawrence North
|
200
|
8-3
|
|
12
|
Homestead
|
195
|
9-1
|
|
13
|
Ben Davis
|
164
|
8-3
|
|
14
|
Crown Point
|
157
|
9-2
|
|
15
|
Merrillville
|
124
|
9-3
|
|
16
|
Pike
|
98
|
8-3
|
|
17
|
Valparaiso
|
86
|
10-2
|
|
18
|
Michigan City
|
71
|
10-3
|
|
19
|
Griffith
|
45
|
11-0
|
|
20
|
NorthWood
|
41
|
9-0
|
|
Other Schools Receiving Votes
|
Andrean, Barr-Reeve, Bloomington South, Brownstown Central, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Center Grove, Connersville, Culver Academies, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Fort Wayne Wayne, Franklin Central, Indianapolis Attucks, Indianapolis Broad Ripple, Lawrence Central, Park Tudor, Roncalli, Terre Haute South Vigo, Tri-West Hendricks, Twin Lakes, Warsaw Community, Zionsville
Girls IBCA Top 20
|
Rank
|
School
|
Total Points
|
Record
|
1st Place Votes
|
1
|
North Central (Indianapolis)
|
438
|
19-0
|
20
|
2
|
Carmel
|
407
|
14-2
|
|
3
|
Homestead
|
401
|
16-1
|
2
|
4
|
Zionsville
|
340
|
17-1
|
|
5
|
Pike
|
331
|
13-3
|
|
6
|
Ben Davis
|
288
|
15-3
|
|
7
|
Lawrence North
|
277
|
10-5
|
|
8
|
Hamilton Southeastern
|
258
|
15-3
|
|
9
|
Penn
|
242
|
15-2
|
|
10
|
Heritage Christian
|
240
|
12-3
|
|
11
|
North Harrison
|
196
|
15-1
|
|
12
|
South Bend St. Josephs
|
176
|
13-1
|
|
13
|
Northridge
|
171
|
19-1
|
|
14
|
Center Grove
|
133
|
13-3
|
|
15
|
Evansville Central
|
122
|
14-1
|
|
16
|
Columbus North
|
120
|
12-5
|
|
17
|
East Chicago Central
|
90
|
13-4
|
|
17
|
Warsaw Community
|
90
|
15-2
|
|
19
|
Northwestern
|
60
|
16-2
|
|
20
|
Bedford North Lawrence
|
35
|
12-4
|
|
Other Schools Receiving Votes
|
Argos, Beech Grove, Elkhart Central, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Fort Wayne Snider, Gary West Side, Greenfield-Central, Jac-Cen-Del, Jeffersonville, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Martinsville, Merrillville, Michigan City Marquette, Mooresville, Pendleton Heights, Plainfield, Providence, Rushville Consolidated, Tippecanoe Valley, Triton Central, Vincennes Rivet, Warren Central, Whitko
