New Albany moves to No. 2 in latest coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday night. The polls — both boys and girls — do not include classes:

Boys IBCA Top 20

Rank School Total Points Record 1st Place Votes 1 North Central (Indianapolis) 440 10-0 22 2 New Albany 397 9-2 3 Carmel 370 8-2 4 Fort Wayne North Side 345 13-1 5 Warren Central 329 9-0 6 McCutcheon 319 10-1 7 Castle 293 12-2 8 South Bend Riley 269 10-0 9 Logansport 238 10-1 10 Hamilton Southeastern 211 11-2 11 Lawrence North 200 8-3 12 Homestead 195 9-1 13 Ben Davis 164 8-3 14 Crown Point 157 9-2 15 Merrillville 124 9-3 16 Pike 98 8-3 17 Valparaiso 86 10-2 18 Michigan City 71 10-3 19 Griffith 45 11-0 20 NorthWood 41 9-0 Other Schools Receiving Votes Andrean, Barr-Reeve, Bloomington South, Brownstown Central, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Center Grove, Connersville, Culver Academies, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Fort Wayne Wayne, Franklin Central, Indianapolis Attucks, Indianapolis Broad Ripple, Lawrence Central, Park Tudor, Roncalli, Terre Haute South Vigo, Tri-West Hendricks, Twin Lakes, Warsaw Community, Zionsville

Girls IBCA Top 20