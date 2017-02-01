New Albany star Romeo Langford to miss time with injury

New Albany star Romeo Langford will be sidelined for two weeks with a dislocated pinky finger, coach Jim Shannon said on Wednesday. Langford sustained the injury in practice.

A five-star guard and the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2018 class, per ESPN, Langford is averaging 28.9 points per game for the Bulldogs this season, which includes a 43-point performance — three off his single-game program record — on Jan. 13. He poured in 40 points against the nation’s top-ranked team in December, days before snapping New Albany’s all-time scoring record.

The Bulldogs (15-2), winners of 12 straight and No. 1 in both the Associated Press and coaches polls, welcome Jennings County (12-5) to The Doghouse on Thursday evening.