Gallery New Albany wins fourth straight sectional By USA TODAY Sports March 4, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email New Albany's Derrick Stevenson (left) battles for a rebound against Floyd Central's Tyler Kimm (5) and Trevor Apple (third from left) on Saturday during the 2017 Boys Class 4A Sectional 15 Final at Seymour High School. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Mar. 4, 2017 New Albany's Romeo Langford (left) brings down a rebound against Floyd Central's Matthew Weimer (4) on Saturday during the 2017 Boys Class 4A Sectional 15 Final at Seymour High School. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Mar. 4, 2017 New Albany head coach Jim Shannon (left) celebrates a big shot with only minutes left of the 2017 Boys Class 4A Sectional 15 Final against Floyd Central at Seymour High School. New Albany won 54-38. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Mar. 4, 2017 New Albany's Isaac Hibbard (right) shoots against Floyd Central on Saturday during the 2017 Boys Class 4A Sectional 15 Final at Seymour High School. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Mar. 4, 2017 New Albany's Romeo Langford (left) shoots against Floyd Central's Trevor Apple (right) on Saturday during the 2017 Boys Class 4A Sectional 15 Final at Seymour High School. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Mar. 4, 2017 New Albany's Romeo Langford (1) shoots against Floyd Central's Gabe Shireman (right) on Saturday during the 2017 Boys Class 4A Sectional 15 Final at Seymour High School. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Mar. 4, 2017 Floyd Central's Cobie Barnes (20) was carried off the court after the Highlanders 54-38 loss to New Albany on Saturday during the 2017 Boys Class 4A Sectional 15 Final at Seymour High School. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Mar. 4, 2017 New Albany fans cheer for their Bulldogs as they take on Floyd Central on Saturday during the 2017 Boys Class 4A Sectional 15 Final at Seymour High School. New Albany won 54-38. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Mar. 4, 2017 Floyd Central fans cheer for their Highlanders as they take on New Albany on Saturday during the 2017 Boys Class 4A Sectional 15 Final at Seymour High School. New Albany won 54-38. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Mar. 4, 2017 Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon tries to get his teams attention as the Highlanders take on New Albany on Saturday during the 2017 Boys Class 4A Sectional 15 Final at Seymour High School. New Albany won 54-38. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Mar. 4, 2017 New Albany's Romeo Langford (1) dunks against Floyd Central on Saturday during the 2017 Boys Class 4A Sectional 15 Final at Seymour High School. New Albany won 54-38. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Mar. 4, 2017 New Albany's Sean East (right) is all smiles after beating Floyd Central on Saturday in the 2017 Boys Class 4A Sectional 15 Final at Seymour High School. New Albany won 54-38. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Mar. 4, 2017 NoFront, Floyd Central High School (Floyds Knobs IN), Hart County High School (Munfordville KY), New Albany High School (New Albany IN), Seymour High School (Seymour IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Hoosiers Hardwood Highlights: Feb. 3 Gallery Girls basketball sectional final: Carmel vs. Hamilton SE Gallery Boys basketball sectional action from North Central