New Albany's Hibbard named HBCA All-Star MVP

Former New Albany standout Isaac Hibbard was named MVP of Sunday’s Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Classic at Bloomington North behind a 26-point performance in the East’s 153-85 win over the West.

Charlestown’s Jordon Knoebel, Henryville’s Braxton Robertson, Salem’s Seth Hobson, West Washington’s Noah Green, Brownstown’s Cody Waskom and Carson Lambring and Scottsburg’s Mitchell Meagher joined Hibbard on the East All-Star team.

An all-conference member in his final season, Hibbard is No. 7 on the Bulldogs’ all-time scoring list with 1,149 points. The senior was recently named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Senior Large School All-State team.

The East All-Stars edged the West 86-81 in the girls game on Sunday. Crawford County’s Carley Allen, Scottsburg’s Paige Barrett, Eastern Pekin’s Taylor Drury, Austin’s Cami Owens, Borden’s Paige Schindler and Corydon’s Allyssa Edwards were honored as participants.