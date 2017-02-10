Menu
New Albany's Romeo Langford probable to return Friday vs. Providence

New Albany standout Romeo Langford is probable for Friday’s matchup with Providence after missing the past two games with a dislocated pinky finger on his right hand, according to coach Jim Shannon. The junior guard — originally slated to miss four games — was cleared to practice on Thursday.

The fourth-ranked Bulldogs (16-3) are 1-1 without Langford, who is averaging 28.9 points per game this season for the defending Class 4A state champs. Then-No. 1 New Albany routed Jennings County 84-55 before getting “punched in the mouth,” Shannon said, in a 52-46 loss at Columbus East on Saturday. The setback snapped a 13-game win streak.

READ MORE: Without Romeo, ‘everybody moved up’ for New Albany

Providence (16-1) enters Friday night’s meeting at New Albany having won its past 11 games. The Bulldogs are 8-2 against the Pioneers dating back to 2006, with the most recent Providence win coming on Feb 3, 2012. Langford netted 25 for New Albany in a 63-53 win last season.

New Albany's Romeo Langford (1) dunks the ball during the game between New Albany and Evansville Bosse at New Albany High School.

