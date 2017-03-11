New Balance Nationals Indoors: New records in DMR, shuttle hurdles, 60 hurdles

The high school national records are falling at the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet.

Carlisle (Pa.), ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation in the distance medley relay, broke the national record with a time of 9:56.18. The previous record of 9:59.94 was set in 2000 by Gloucester (Mass.)

The breakdown: Sam Affolder opened with a 3:02.11, followed by Jared Griffie with a 51.71, Isaa Kole with a 1:57.41 and then Noah Affolder with a 4:04.95.

On Saturday morning, East Orange (N.J.) dropped the national record in the shuttle hurdles with a time of 28.62. East Orange edged Western Branch (Va.) by .02 seconds. West Branch’s time is now No. 2 nationally.

Both teams eclipsed the previous national record of 29.20 set by Union Catholic (N.J.) in 2013.

The East Orange quartet was Akeem Lindo, Cory Poole, Altraiq Dunson, Ibrahim Fobay.

Also Saturday, Trey Cunningham from Winfield (Ala.) set the national high school record and a world juniors record with a 7.45 in the heats for the 60-meter hurdles. He already held the national record at 7.49, the first high schooler to break 7.5.