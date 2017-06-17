New Balance Nationals: Parkview (Ga.) sets national sprint medley record

A quartet of runners from Parkview High in Georgia — competing for the Parkview Express — set the national record in the 1,000-meter sprint medlay Swedish relay at the New Balance Nationals in North Carolina.

Their winning time was of 1 minute, 52.39 seconds, lowering the previous mark of 1:52.64, set in 2015.

Malik Williams ran 10.7 seconds for the first leg; Demarius Smith covered 20.7 for the second leg; Amir Harris ran 32.7 for the third leg and then Justin Long was the anchor with a leg of 46.6. Long’s final burst around the turn helped him pull away for the victory.