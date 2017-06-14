New Balance Outdoor Nationals: Boys to watch

The New Balance Outdoor National Invitational is Friday through Sunday at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, N.C.

With the USA Track and Field Junior Nationals beginning June 22, some athletes will either bypass or go lighter at New Balance, but there should be some tremendous action.

Here is a look at some of the big names to watch among the boys and key events:

100 METERS: The nation’s top 100 runner — Anthony Schwartz, American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), 10.15 — is entered but no others in the 2017 top 10. Schwartz’s time is No. 6 all-time.

200 METERS: National leader Tyrese Cooper, Norland (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 20.51 is the headliner and No. 18 all-time. He is slated to face Schwartz, who ranks No. 4 at 20.66.

400 METERS: Cooper is also entered in the 400, where he is the national leader at 45.38 (No. 13 all-time).

110 HURDLES: No. 2 Trey Cunningham, Winfield, Ala., 13.35, and No. 3 Eric Edwards, Langham Creek (Houston), 13.39, lead the field.

400 HURDLES: Field features No. 1 Cory Poole, East (Orange, N.J.), 50.71; Charles Brockman, Piano (Texas), 35.62; and No. 3 Eric Edwards, Langham Creek (Houston), 52.68. Brockman is also No. 2 in the 300 hurdles and Edwards is No. 5 in the 300 (36.26).

SHOT PUT: National No. 1 leader Jordan Geist, Knoch (Saxonburg, Pa.), 76-10 1/2 (No. 2 all-time indoors) heads a strong field with six of top eight.

DISCUS: National leader Turner Washington, Canyon del Oro (Oro Valley, Ariz.), 227-10 (No. 4 all-time) is in the field.

HAMMER THROW: National leader Michael Feldman, Tottenville (Staten Island, N.Y.), 238-1.

TRIPLE JUMP: National leader Hasani Knight, Landstown (Virginia Beach, Va.), 51-3 1/4.