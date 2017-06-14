New Balance Outdoor Nationals: Girls to watch

The New Balance Outdoor National Invitational is Friday through Sunday at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, N.C.

With the USA Track and Field Junior Nationals beginning June 22, some athletes will either bypass or go lighter at New Balance, but there should be some tremendous action.

The national boys and girls 100-meter leaders are entered. Olympian Sydney McLaughlin, who has won the 400 meter hurdles at this meet for the last three years, will also focus on the relays (4 x 400 and sprint medleys) with her high school team from Union Catholic (N.J.).

Here is a look at some of the big names to watch among the girls and key events:

100 METERS: Six of the top 7 on current USA lists are entered, headed by No. 1 Symone Mason, Southridge (Miami, Fla.), 11.24; No. 2 Sha’Carri Richardson, Carter (Dallas), 11.28; and No. 4 Kaylor Harris, Horn (Mesquite, Texas), 11.35.

MILE: None of the top milers is entered, but the field does have 1,500 meters leader Katelyn Tuohy, North Rockland (Thiells, N.Y.), 4:18.51; and No. 2 Katherine Lee, Shoreham-Wading River (Shoreham, N.Y.). Touhy is just a freshman but is making an impact on the national track scene.

HURDLES: The 100 hurdles has Tia Jones, Walton (Marietta, Ga.) 13.21, who set national record of 12.84 in 2016 as a freshman. National leader Tara Davis, Agoura (Agoura Hills, Calif.), 13.01 is taking a break before competing in the both the junior and senior nationals in the long jump and 100 hurdles. Davis ran an all-conditions fastest all-time high school time of 12.83w at the California state meet. The longer hurdles will feature McLaughlin, who has been setting records and turning heads wherever she has gone.

SHOT PUT: National leader Alyssa Wilson, Donovan (Toms River, N.J.), 57-5 1/2 is entered. She is also the indoor high school record holder. Wilson also will be competing in the hammer and discus at the event.

HIGH JUMP: National leader Jelena Rowe, Bloom (Chicago Heights, Ill.), 6-1, and co-No. 2 Tyra Gittens, Ensworth (Nashville, Tenn), 6-foot, are entered.

TRIPLE JUMP: National leader Titiana Marsh, Dale (Chester, Va.), 43-5, and No. 2 Jasmine Moore, Grand Prairie (Texas), 43-4 3/4 among four of the top 6 nationally entered.

JAVELIN THROW: Has top three nationally: Madison Wiltrout, Connellsville (Pa.), 173-10; Skylar Ciccolini, Mifflin (Lewiston, Pa.), 164-9; Dana Baker, North (Olathe, Kan.), 164-2.