Gallery New Boston Huron's Andrew Miller By USA TODAY Sports February 27, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email New Boston Huron's Andrew Miller, center, absorbs a check during a game against Northville at Dearborn Ice Skating Center on Feb. 27, 2017. New Boston Huron's Andrew Miller struggles for possession of the puck during a game against Northville at at Dearborn Ice Skating Center on Feb. 27, 2017. New Boston Huron's Andrew Miller, center, struggles for possession of the puck against Northville at Dearborn Ice Skating Center on Feb. 27, 2017. New Boston Huron's Andrew Miller (10) with his teammates near the start of the third period against Northville at Dearborn Ice Skating Center on Feb. 27, 2017. New Boston Huron's Andrew Miller takes a shot on goal against Northville at Dearborn Ice Skating Center on Feb. 27, 2017. New Boston Huron's Andrew Miller, currently leading the state in goals scored, after the game against Northville at Dearborn Ice Skating Center on Feb. 27, 2017. Detroit, Dearborn High School (Dearborn MI), New Boston Huron High School (New Boston MI), Northville High School (Northville MI), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Preps roundup: Beaverton's Roy Johnston gets MHSAA state wins record News MHSAA wrestling regionals team matchups News Recruiting: Dearborn Divine Child QB Theo Day commits to Michigan St.