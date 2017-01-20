New Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell taps into Ohio State roots for latest commitment

You can take the Buckeye out of Ohio State, but you can’t take the Ohio State out of the Buckeye. Or something like that.

Through the Grace of God I will continue to wear the Red and Black!! And I Decided to Commit to THE university of Cincinnati!! #GoBearCats pic.twitter.com/bXckS5IVNi — Coby Bryant (@CBryant__2) January 19, 2017

It’s a modified adage that rings true for Luke Fickell, the new head football coach at Cincinnati, who wasted little time before tapping into Ohio State connections to help with recruiting. Now those Buckeye roots have helped land Coby Bryant, an unrated cornerback prospect out of Cleveland power Glenville High.

Notably, the 5-foot-11 Bryant is the younger brother of former Buckeyes standout turned NFL reserve Christian Bryant. The elder Bryant spent four years under Fickell as both his defensive coordinator and interim head coach following the departure of longtime coach Jim Tressel. The bond between Fickell and Christian Bryant is clearly still strong, and the connection with his parents appears to have helped Fickell connect with Coby Bryant.

The younger Bryant tweeted out his commitment Thursday evening, apparently after receiving Fickell on an in-home visit. He picked the Bearcats ahead of five other scholarship offers, though none were from Power 5 schools.

Now, Coby Bryant gets to try and live up to his brother’s name. That won’t be easy, but Fickell probably already has some ideas on how to get the most out of his newest pledge after working so extensively with his brother.