New commit Cammon Cooper may be the perfect QB for Washington State coach Mike Leach

Among all the new college football commitments from across the long Memorial Day weekend, few have the potential to drive as significant an impact as new future Washington State Cougar Cammon Cooper.

Cooper, a rising senior at Lehi (Utah), committed to Washington State on Sunday ahead of scholarship offers from Arizona State, Georgia, Louisville, Missouri, North Carolina, Ole Miss and Tennessee, among others. While Cooper is listed as just a three-star prospect, his prototypical size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds), arm strength and gaudy statistics make him a particularly intriguing future passer.

As a quarterback who threw the ball nearly 500 times in a single, 12-game high school season, he certainly has comfort with the kind of volume that he’d be asked to use at Washington State in coach Mike Leach’s air raid, fun-n-gun offense. Just check out his junior season highlights above to see ample proof.

In fact that and his just-barely under the radar prospect status fit exactly the kind of persona with which Leach thrived at Texas Tech. Graham Harrell eventually finished as a four-star prospect (just as Cooper might) at Ennis (Texas), but was barely over that four-star threshold. He only had one other Division I scholarship offer from the state of Texas, from a Baylor team still coached by Art Moriss at the time.

Now, Cooper’s pledge feels eerily like the one the Red Raiders once got from Harrell, pushing the program toward BCS-level football and himself to a career as an NFL backup quarterback.

If Cooper adjusts to Leach’s system half as well as Harrell once did, the rest of the Pac 12 may want to start putting in aggressive passing defenses right now.