Details in Oklahoma hazing case claim alleged sexual assault happened at superintendent's house

An ongoing investigation into the alleged rape by instrumentation of a Bixby (Okla.) football player by teammates has led to serious questions of school officials, including “indications of a cover-up” and whether a similar incident had unfolded a year earlier.

Perhaps most damaging of all is this: The event where the alleged rape occurred took place at the house of the district superintendent.

As reported by Oklahoma NBC affiliate KFOR, an affidavit details the alleged sexual assault of an unidentified minor who was a member of the Bixby football team. Per the affidavit, the teen was raped by instrumentation by a group of four teammates. Meanwhile, other members of the Bixby team barred the door and laughed during the altercation.

The following is all taken directly from the affidavit, which was first obtained by the Tulsa World.

“While upstairs, three football players held him down while a fourth player stuck a pool stick into his anus, through his shorts,” the affidavit states. “While this took place, another football player videoed the incident on a cellular telephone.” “The victim said that the other football players in the room were laughing during the assault. The victim also said that another player was blocking the door during the assault,” the affidavit states. “After the assault, which caused significant pain, the victim immediately left the residence.”

This is deeply troubling, of course, but what is alleged to have happened next might be worse. The following was relayed by KFOR based on the Tulsa World-obtained affidavit:

According to the affidavit obtained by the Tulsa World, there was some delay in reporting the assault to the proper authorities as the Bixby school system had been investigating “but police had not been notified.” When a school official did finally report the sexual assault to police in November, according to the affidavit, he said the superintendent had finally “given him permission to report the incident to police, but directed it be reported to a certain Bixby police officer.”

Considering the fact that the altercation allegedly occurred Sept. 27, that is a significant delay in reporting by officials. There’s little question that is directly tied to the location of the incident, the house of Dr. Kyle Wood, the Bixby Superintendent.

KFOR reported that multiple players were kicked off the team following the allegations. They could still face charges in the case. For now, the fate of those student-athletes is just one of the concerns facing Bixby officials.