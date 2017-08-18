New FSU LB commit Rosendo Louis adds wrist tattoo commemorating death of teammate and friend T.J. Bradley

On Tuesday, Florida State added a critical member to the program’s Class of 2018 with the commitment of four-star Deerfield Beach (Fla.) linebacker Rosendo Louis. On Thursday, he showed off his newest tattoo, a spot of ink on his inner wrist that commemorates the tragic death of his teammate and friend, T.J. Bradley.

Bradley died in a one-car accident on Deerfield Beach’s prom night in 2016 when he lost control of the red Porsche that his mother had rented for he and his friend, Demetrius Palmer. Bradley’s death left a pall on the end of the Deerfield school year, and a lasting impact on his former teammates.

Perhaps the most high profile of those teammates is Rosendo Louis, the aforementioned three-star linebacker prospect who serves as the enforcer of Deerfield’s defense. Louis memorialized his late teammate in the most permanent way he could imagine, adding a tattoo in his memory on his inner right wrist.

You can see Louis’ tattoo below:

New #FSU commit @RJ_DREAMCHASER got a tattoo on his wrist of his former HS teammate who died in prom night crash. https://t.co/U6YJXCscm2 pic.twitter.com/hTbSpXvDnT — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) August 18, 2017

Louis also honors Bradley with his social media avatar, which showcases the last known photo of Bradley, posing in front of the Porsche.

The linebacker will continue his honorarium to Bradley on the field in his senior season as well as in his future career at Florida State. He has spent much of the months since Bradley’s death befriending Bradley’s mother, Tammie Wilson-Singletary, who has not returned to work as a nurse since her only son’s death.

“She’s a strong woman,” Louis told the Miami Herald. “I pray for her and Demetrius. It’s a great feeling seeing how Demetrius is trying to come back and play football.”