New Hampshire's Brennen Oxford throws three consecutive no-hitters

A junior Wake Forest baseball commit in New Hampshire has thrown three consecutive no-hitters.

Brennen Oxford, of Oyster River (Durham), has not allowed a hit in 23.2 innings over four appearances, including no-hitters against Laconia, Pembroke and Goffstown.

He struck out 15 in a 5-0 victory against Laconia in the most recent no-hitter, had eight strikeouts against Pembroke and whiffed 10 against Goffstown.

“I’m feeling good with everything,” Oxford told Fosters.com . “I can locate every pitch I want to, except today I didn’t have my best stuff. I feel like a can threw any pitch by any batter. I want the fourth (no-hitter).”

His next outing is Wednesday at Kennett