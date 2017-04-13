New Hartford (N.Y.) wins 93rd consecutive boys golf match, sets state record

New Hartford (N.Y.) entered the state record books with its 93rd consecutive match victory in boys golf.
The streak began in 2011 with a loss in the season opener, and New Hartford has not lost since, according to the Utica Observer Dispatch.
Skaneateles, which won 92 straight from 1987 to ’91, had the previous record.
The Spartans entered the season with 89 straight wins and they have opened the season with four consecutive wins to keep the streak going. The record-breaker was a 203-265 victory against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.