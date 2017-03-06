New Holstein rallies to beat Wrightstown

NEW HOLSTEIN – The New Holstein boys’ basketball team rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to beat Wrightstown 66-59 on Saturday night in a WIAA Division 3 regional championship game.

The Huskies (20-4) made 20-of-23 free throws in the second half to hold off the Tigers (16-9).

Wrightstown built its halftime lead by holding Ryan Steffes to five points in the first half. Steffes erupted for 18 points in the second half to rally New Holstein.

James Hansen and Luke Haese led Wrightstown with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Mayson Hazaert added 12 points.

Wrightstown… …29 30 — 59 New Holstein… …24 42 — 66

Wrightstown: Theunis 6, Froehlke 2, Hazaert 12, Hansen 19, Haese 17, Beining 3. Totals 22 4-6 59. Three-pointers: Theunis 2, Hazaert 2, Hansen 3, Haese 3, Beining. Fouls: 22.

New Holstein: Schrage 6, Schroeder 4, Heus 6, Beirne 9, R. Steffes 23, Schisel 13, James 5. Totals 20 20-25 66. Three-pointers: R. Steffes 5, James. Fouls: 7.

SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Wednesday’s game

Division 4: Shiocton (19-5) vs. Roncalli (11-13) at Green Bay Southwest, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Division 1: Kimberly (20-4) vs. Menomonee Falls (17-7) at Manitowoc, 7 p.m.

Division 2: Kaukauna (15-9) vs. Pulaski (20-4) at Ashwaubenon, 7 p.m.

Division 3: Xavier (24-0) vs. Little Chute (18-6) at Bay Port, 7 p.m.

Division 5: Hilbert (24-1) vs. Sheboygan Christian (19-6) at Brown Deer, 7 p.m.